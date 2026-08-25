Lollapalooza India To Return For Fifth Edition In Mumbai On January 23-24

Lollapalooza India is set to return to Mumbai for its fifth edition, bringing another two-day celebration of music to the city.

Lollapalooza India 2027 Dates Announced

The fifth edition of Lollapalooza India will be held on January 23 and January 24, 2027, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

The two-day event will feature performances across four stages, with more than 20 hours of live music planned across the festival. The artist lineup for the 2027 edition will be revealed at a later date.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon On Kangana's Ad Criticism: 'Culture Is Held In The Heart'

International And Indian Artists

Since its India debut, Lollapalooza has brought several major international acts to the country. The first four editions have featured artists such as Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson, Playboi Carti, Linkin Park and Yungblud.

The festival has also offered a prominent platform to Indian musicians, including Divine, Hanumankind, Prateek Kuhad, Bloodywood, Nucleya and Talwiinder.

According to the organisers, the 2026 edition recorded the festival's biggest crowds to date. Linkin Park's Mumbai show also became the largest single-performance audience since Lollapalooza India began in 2023.

More Than A Music Festival

Over the years, Lollapalooza India has expanded beyond its musical lineup to create a wider cultural experience. The festival combines live performances with food, art installations, brand experiences and fan communities.

Its Lolla Food Park, large-scale installations and focus on different subcultures have helped establish the event as a broader cultural gathering. Organisers said the festival's growth reflects the increasing demand in India for immersive live experiences and the country's expanding importance as a cultural market.

LollaForChange Initiative Continues

The 2027 edition will also carry forward the festival's #LollaForChange initiative, which focuses on sustainability, accessibility and inclusivity.

Lollapalooza was founded by Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival. It later expanded internationally, with editions in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and India, while Chicago remains its permanent US home.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Release: Cast, Plot, Formats, Budget, Languages — All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.