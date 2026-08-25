Toxic Day 1 Box Office Estimate: Yash Starrer Eyes Over Rs 100-Crore Worldwide Opening

The countdown to Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has begun, as Yash's upcoming gangster action drama builds momentum ahead of its global release.

Toxic Day 1 Box Office Estimate

The Geetu Mohandas directorial is expected to record a strong opening at the worldwide box office. The film, which marks Yash's return to cinemas after KGF: Chapter 2, is scheduled to release globally on August 26, 2026.

Bookings have picked up considerably ahead of release. The Kannada film has reportedly sold over 1 million tickets for its opening day, while its India advance gross has gone beyond Rs 35 crore, excluding block seats. Including block seats, the opening-day ticket value has crossed Rs 46 crore, with final pre-release sales expected to reach around Rs 60 crore, according to estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk.

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India Box Office Expectations

Toxic is expected to make a strong start in India, with the Hindi version likely to play a key role in its opening-day performance. As per Sacnilk, the film could collect around Rs 80-100-crore gross in India on Day 1, while the Hindi version is projected to contribute more than Rs 40 crore.

The Hindi market has shown strong advance-booking momentum. Initial expectations had placed its opening at over Rs 20 crore, but the response to the promotional campaign and rising pre-sales have reportedly pushed projections higher.

Worldwide Opening Projection

The film is also expected to benefit from its overseas release. Trade projections indicate that Toxic could target a Rs 100-120 crore worldwide opening on Day 1, provided walk-in audiences maintain the momentum generated by bookings.

If the film crosses Rs 100 crore globally on its opening day, it would become only the second Kannada film after KGF: Chapter 2 to achieve the milestone.

Release Scale And Box Office Prospects

Toxic is reportedly releasing across more than 12,000 screens worldwide, with Lionsgate distributing the English version internationally. The film will arrive in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

The movie has received an A certificate and has a runtime of more than three hours. Its wide release, Yash's pan-India popularity and the absence of major direct competition could support a strong opening. However, the final Day 1 figure will depend on actual ticket sales and walk-in audience response.

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