Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Release: Cast, Plot, Formats, Budget, Languages — All You Need To Know

The wait is almost over for "Rocking Star" Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The much-awaited Kannada film will release in theatres worldwide tomorrow.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. With a big cast, a gangster story and a large-scale release, the film has built strong anticipation ahead of its arrival. Here is everything you need to know.

What Is Toxic About?

Set in post-independence Goa from the 1940s to the 1970s, Toxic follows the rise of a man who builds a criminal empire in a world shaped by crime, violence and betrayal.

As he fights for power, the story explores the heavy price that comes with it.

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Toxic Cast And Characters

Yash plays a dual role in the film as Raya and his son Rumi, also called Ticket. The relationship between the two characters is an important part of the story.

Kiara Advani plays Nadia, while Nayanthara stars as Ganga, Raya's sister. Huma Qureshi plays Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria appears as Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa.

The film also features Akshay Oberoi, Darrell D'Silva, Sudev Nair and Balaji Manohar. Sanjeeda Sheikh will make a special appearance, while Kyle Paul, Beatriz Taufenbach, Surjith Gopinath, Amit Tiwari, Benedict Garrett, Tetiana Gaidar and Harish Bharamagiri are also part of the cast.

Team Behind The Film

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has also co-written the film with Yash. It is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Rajeev Ravi has handled the cinematography, while Ujwal Kulkarni is the editor. The action team includes Hollywood stunt coordinator, JJ Perry, who is known for Fast & Furious and John Wick, along with Indian action choreographer Anbariv.

The film's music has been composed by Vishal Mishra, Ravi Basrur, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami. Ravi Basrur has also composed the background score.

Toxic Runtime And Certification

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups runs for 3 hours and 14 minutes and has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, restricting it to adult audiences.

Languages And Location

The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, giving it a wide release across different markets.

The film was shot in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, Thoothukudi and Jaipur. A large set was also created to bring its 1940-1970s period setting to life.

Toxic Budget

The makers have not officially revealed the film's budget. However, reports have estimated it to be between Rs 500 crore and Rs 1,000 crore, making it one of the costliest Indian films.

Toxic Controversy

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has had its share of controversy, with some promotional visuals drew criticism over the portrayal of women and intimate scenes. The issue also reached the Karnataka State Commission for Women.

Toxic Release And Formats

The film's release was also delayed several times. After being moved from March to June, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups finally locked August 26, 2026, and will hit theatres worldwide on Wednesday.

Audiences can watch it in regular theatres as well as premium formats, including IMAX, Dolby Cinema, 4DX and EPIQ.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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