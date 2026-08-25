Sony Xperia 10 VIII: Price, Specifications, Features, Colours And Other Details

Sony has officially unveiled the Xperia 10 VIII at a press conference on Tuesday. The smartphone is a mid-range offering and succeeds the Xperia 10 VII, which was launched last year. The Xperia 10 VIII brings several upgrades while retaining Sony's understated Xperia design language.

Design And Camera

The Xperia 10 VIII features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Sony says the screen is 50% brighter than the display on last year's model.

The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The Xperia 10 VIII retains Sony's minimalist design approach, with a relatively understated appearance. The dual-camera setup and LED flash are placed on the rear panel, continuing the familiar Xperia styling.

Specifications

The Xperia 10 VIII is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on Android 16 out of the box.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery, the same battery capacity as its predecessor.

Sony has also introduced a Point & Pay function on the Xperia 10 VIII. The feature allows users to double-press the power button to quickly access payment QR codes and loyalty cards.

Colours

The Sony Xperia 10 VIII will be available in three colour options — Frozen White, Frosted Grey and Misty Lilac. The colour options complement the phone's understated design, in keeping with Sony's minimalist Xperia styling.

Price And Availability

The Sony Xperia 10 VIII is priced at €599 (approximately $698). The smartphone will launch in Europe starting from mid to late September. The India price and availability details of the Xperia 10 VIII have not been announced yet.

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