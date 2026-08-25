Eid-e-Milad 2026: Thane City Police Release Area-Wise Traffic Control Plans

With Eid-e-Milad processions set to take place across Thane on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, the Thane City Traffic Police has announced a series of measures to manage vehicular movement. The notifications have been issued by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic Branch), under DCP Pankaj Shirsat, covering several traffic divisions.

The restrictions have been introduced under Sections 115 and 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The measures are aimed at easing congestion, regulating traffic around procession routes and maintaining public safety during the religious gatherings.

The temporary restrictions will apply across Mumbra, Bhiwandi, Rabodi, Kalyan, and Vitthalwadi divisions, diverting non-essential traffic and prohibiting parking along procession routes.

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Mumbra Traffic Division

Restrictions will remain in force on Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. (or until processions conclude).

Road Closures : Entry into Mumbra city is closed to all heavy vehicles coming from Retibunder towards Mumbra Bypass Junction (Kalsekar College), as well as heavy vehicles heading towards Mumbra city via Mumbra Bypass Junction. All private and government buses coming from Retibunder or via Y Junction towards Mumbra city are strictly prohibited.

Alternative Routes: Heavy vehicles from Retibunder must proceed via the Retibunder-Mumbra Bypass route. Buses from Retibunder must route via Y Junction flyover to Mumbra Bypass, while buses arriving via Y Junction must turn back or proceed via the Mumbra Bypass route.

Bhiwandi Traffic Sub-Division

Restrictions will remain in effect on Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Road Closures & Diversions: Anjur Phata Entry Point: Entry for heavy vehicles coming via Wada Road towards Bhiwandi city is prohibited. Heavy vehicles must divert via Ambadi Naka to National Highway 3 and proceed via the Thane-Mumbai Corporation Pipeline Road. Chavlindra Naka: Closed to all vehicles coming via Wada Road towards Bhiwandi city. Light vehicles must turn left at Chavlindra Naka towards Vadol Khurd, Telyachi Fata, and Kanhoro Fata, proceed via Varal Road, turn left towards Vehala Fata, pass English School, turn right at Temghar Fata, and merge onto Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road. Dhamankar Naka, Jambli Pipeline Naka & Chavlindra Naka: Entry closed for MSRTC buses coming via Wada Bypass. Buses from Dhamankar Naka must turn left via Vadol Khurd to Pipeline Road. MSRTC buses and private passenger vehicles from Wada will drop passengers at Chavlindra Naka and take a U-turn back towards Wada. ST Stand Chowk: Entry is closed at Chavlindra Naka for MSRTC buses coming from Pune/Kalyan towards Thane/Wada Road and proceeding towards Nashik. These buses must turn right at ST Stand Chowk and proceed via Nashik Road. Rajnoli Naka: Closed to all vehicles (MSRTC, KDMT, TMT buses, private buses, cars, rickshaws, two-wheelers, medium and heavy vehicles) entering Bhiwandi city. Heavy, medium, and light vehicles must continue straight on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway via Mankoli Naka, turn at Anjur Phata, cross Ovali Flyover, or route via Kasheli-Kalher. Public transport buses (ST, KDMT, TMT) will board passengers at Rajnoli Naka and return via the highway; all other vehicles must take a U-turn.

No-Parking Zone: Parking is strictly prohibited along the procession route: Kotergate Masjid – Rafiq Nagar – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk – Qubera Hotel – Patel Mohalla – U-turn at Pajnapol Chowk – back towards Mankoli Naka – Manta Hospital – Mama Bhanja Dargah – terminating at the procession ground.

Rabodi Traffic Division

Restrictions will apply on Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Road Closures: Vehicular entry is prohibited on the main route connecting K.V.L.A. Naka, Aksa Medical Chowk, Noor Masjid, Akashganga, Rabodi Tin Chhatri, and Char Naka.

Alternative Routes: Vehicles from K.V.L.A. Naka must turn via Meenatai Thackeray Chowk towards the Old Rabodi Police Station Road. Alternatively, traffic can turn left at Akashganga Chowk via Koliwada Chowk to reach Old Rabodi.

Kalyan & Vitthalwadi Sub-Divisions

Kalyan Division (11 a.m. onwards) : All vehicle entry is prohibited from Patripul towards APMC Market, Gurudev Hotel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk. Vehicles must turn left at Patripul and proceed via Govindwadi Bypass.

Vitthalwadi Division (2 p.m. onwards): Traffic is prohibited along the entire procession route covering Nehru Nagar (Ulhasnagar 4), Bus Stop Chowk, Old Bus Stop, Press Chowk, Hill Line Police Station Road, Netaji Chowk, Bhatia Chowk, Kurla Camp Road, Samtanagar Road, and Kailash Colony. On-street parking is strictly forbidden on both sides of these roads.

Emergency services, including police vehicles, fire brigade units, and ambulances, are fully exempt from all traffic restrictions.

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