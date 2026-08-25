Why Karnataka Govt Suspended Food Licences Of Three E-Commerce Platforms

Karnataka's Food Safety and Drugs Administration has suspended the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket over the sale and listing of Dhatura fruits and seeds online, citing their potential health risks.

The department said Dhatura, also known as thorn apple, is unfit for human consumption and can cause serious health problems if its fruits or seeds are consumed, PTI reported.

It has also ordered a wider probe into the online sale and listing of Dhatura products across e-commerce platforms.

Toxic Products Listed Under Valid FSSAI Licences

The order noted that Dhatura fruits and seeds were found listed under valid FSSAI licence or registration numbers, prompting authorities to act given the products' poisonous nature and the potential for misuse.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Suspends Food Licences Of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket Over 'Poisonous' Datura Sales

When sought for a response, Amazon did not reply to the department's notice, while another platform is yet to detail the action taken.

BigBasket told the authority it had asked sellers to clearly state that the products were not for human consumption. However, the adjudicating authority found this was not enough to address the concern.

Platforms Ordered To Pull Listings

The authorities have directed all three platforms to immediately remove or suspend existing listings and advertisements offering Dhatura fruits or seeds as food, and barred them from displaying, selling or promoting such products going forward.

The suspension will remain in force until further orders, with revocation to be considered only after the companies submit required compliance reports and are given a hearing.

Action Extends To Suppliers And Sellers

The crackdown extends beyond the e-commerce platforms themselves: State and Central Designated Officers and Food Safety Officers have also been directed to suspend, with immediate effect, the licences and registrations of suppliers and sellers who provided the products to Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Bans Analogue Paneer: Sale, Storage, Transport Prohibited For 1 Year

Warning Of Further Action

Karnataka's food safety authorities warned that violations could lead to further action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and related rules, as the state steps up checks on unsafe products sold through online food and grocery platforms.

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