BPSC Exam Row: Patna Students Clash With Police, Cops Use Water Cannons

A protest by students and government job aspirants over examination and recruitment related demands turned tense on Tuesday, after demonstrators broke through police barricades during a march, prompting the police to use water cannons on the procession.

The protestors had gathered at Gandhi Maidan and marched towards Raj Bhavan, with their demands including cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination. India Today reported that the march began around 10 am, with students raising slogans as they moved towards the Chief Minister's residence.

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IANS reported that a protesting student demanding the cancellation of the 70th BPSC examination said, "After the document verification, the rules were changed. If the rules had to be changed, a notification should have been issued at the time of recruitment... Concerned authorities changed the rules after our document verification and then removed us..."

The wider agitation has also involved BPSC TRE-4 teacher recruitment, with protesting aspirants raising demands related to the recruitment process and vacancies.

NDTV reported that Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav wrote to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, urging the government to engage with protesting students and address their demands through proper dialogue.

Another former student stated, "...I am also a former student leader and have always protested for the students. Nine days ago, I was sent to jail during the protest regarding BPSC. I have been detained thousands of times and have at least 10 cases against me. The BJP government has a personal vendetta against us. When the elections were being held in Bakepur, I was attacked by BJP goons. Now, I have been arrested by BJP goons. We are fighting for the students..."

The 70th BPSC examination has been at the centre of major protests in Patna, with candidates alleging irregularities and demanding a re-examination rather than limiting corrective action to a particular centre.

The latest protest therefore comes against the backdrop of an extended dispute between the aspiring students and authorities over the conduct of competitive examinations and recruitment in Bihar.

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