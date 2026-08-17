Jharkhand Govt Accepts Students' Demand After Weeks Of Protest; Cancels JSSC-CGL Exams

The Jharkhand government on Monday cancelled the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination amid a prolonged student protest and ordered a wider investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted since 2014.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced the decision after the government's discussions with protesting student. The move addresses one of the central demands of the aspirants, who have been protesting over alleged problems in the state's recruitment process.

The government has also decided to cancel examinations and recruitment exercises conducted through TDPL, along with the results published through the agency. Soren said the state would examine all examinations conducted through TDPL since 2014.

The probe will involve the Crime Investigation Department (CID), while a separate inquiry will be conducted by a committee headed by a retired judge.

The government has also said that investigations already carried out by state agencies have brought several facts related to alleged examination irregularities to light.

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Government promises recruitment system overhaul

Soren said the state already has a standard operating procedure for conducting examinations, but it was not properly followed in some cases. The government now plans to strengthen the examination system and introduce measures aimed at improving transparency.

The state has also set up a portal where students can submit their complaints. These grievances will be placed before the expert team examining the recruitment process. Amitabh Kaushal has been tasked with leading the government's reform initiative.

The latest decision comes after more than three weeks of protests by JPSC and JSSC aspirants. Students have demanded action over alleged irregularities and greater transparency in recruitment examinations.

The agitation had intensified in recent days, with protesters warning of a larger mobilisation if their demands were not addressed.

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The government's decision now shifts the focus from the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination to the wider investigation.

With the inquiry covering examinations conducted since 2014, its findings could have implications beyond the latest recruitment controversy.

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