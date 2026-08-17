Milky Mist IPO Listing Date: GMP Signals 14% Gain, Expected Listing Price Rs 160

Shares of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. will list on the NSE and BSE tomorrow, Aug. 18.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP today stood at Rs 20, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 160 per share and a potential 14.29% premium over the upper price band of Rs 140.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

With the shares set to debut on Aug. 18, investors are closely tracking the latest GMP to gauge the potential listing premium after the IPO was subscribed 56.12 times.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Expected Listing Price

Based on the latest GMP of Rs 20 on Aug. 17 at 10:00 a.m. and the upper price band of Rs 140, the estimated Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO listing price is Rs 160 per share. This implies a potential listing premium of 14.29% over the issue price.

The GMP has declined by about 11% from Rs 22.50 when the IPO opened for subscription on Aug. 11

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Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. was oversubscribed 56.12 times by the third and final day of bidding on Aug. 13.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 155.83 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 34.91 times, while retail investors booked their quota 8.41 times.

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Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status was finalised on Aug. 14. Shares of Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Aug. 18.

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Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Details

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 10.2 crore equity shares worth Rs 1,428 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 89.28 lakh equity shares worth Rs 125 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 1,553 crore. Its price band was fixed at Rs 133–Rs 140 per share. The minimum bid size for retail investors was 107 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,980 at the upper end of the price band.

JM Financial Ltd. was the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Financial Performance

The company reported robust FY26 growth, with total income rising 33.5% and profit after tax increasing 175.7% year-on-year.

For FY26, Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. reported:

Total income: Rs 3,145.01 crore, compared with Rs 2,354.79 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 127.01 crore, up from Rs 46.07 crore

EBITDA: Rs 435.22 crore versus Rs 310.35 crore a year earlier

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Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards:

Repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 496.86 crore).

Funding capital expenditure for manufacturing facility expansion (Rs 469.24 crore).

Deployment of coolers and freezers (Rs 155.31 crore).

General corporate purposes.

Milky Mist Dairy Food Business

Incorporated in 2014, Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd. is a packaged food enterprise focused on the processing and marketing of premium value-added dairy products. Its wide-ranging portfolio includes paneer, cheese, curd, butter, ghee, yoghurt, ice cream, and ready-to-cook products, primarily serving consumers across southern India.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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