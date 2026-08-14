Milky Mist IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 14, 2026. The Rs 1,553 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 56.12 times, while the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates a potential 18.57% listing gain.

Milky Mist Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP for the Milky Mist IPO stood at Rs 26 at 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 14. It indicates an expected listing price of Rs 166 apiece at a premium of 18.57% on the upper limit of the price band (Rs 140).

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Applicants can check their Milky Mist IPO allotment status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue. Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 17, 2026.

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How To Check Milky Mist IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Milky Mist IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' MILKYMIST ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Milky Mist IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.

From the dropdown menu, choose “Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

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Milky Mist IPO Listing Date

Shares of Milky Mist Dairy Food will be listed on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug. 18, 2026.

Milky Mist IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 56.12 times overall.

Category Subscription QIB 155.83x NII 34.91x Retail 8.41x Overall 56.12x

Milky Mist IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 1,553 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10.20 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,428 crore and an offer for sale of 89 lakh shares worth Rs 125 crore. The IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 133–140 per share.

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