Amber Enterprises Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 78% On One-Time Loss, Margin Expands

Amber Enterprises India Ltd. reported a mixed financial performance for the June quarter, with revenue and operating profitability improving year-on-year, while net profit declined sharply.

The company also announced several business developments during the quarter, including its entry into mobile manufacturing and expansion of its electronics and PCB operations.

Revenue and Ebitda Rise, Profit Declines

Consolidated revenue increased 12.7% year-on-year to Rs 3,888 crore from Rs 3,449 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation rose 21.5% to Rs 312 crore from Rs 257 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin improved to 8% from 7.4% in the year-ago period.

Net profit, however, declined 78.5% year-on-year to Rs 22.3 crore from Rs 103 crore, driven by a one-time loss of Rs 123 crore during the quarter, which weighed on the bottom line.

Amber Enters Mobile Manufacturing

During the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the Amber Group entered into a manufacturing collaboration agreement with Oppo Mobiles India. The agreement covers the OPPO, OnePlus and Realme smartphone brands. The company expects trial production to begin in the fourth quarter of FY27, followed by commercial production in FY28. The company stated that this move will broaden its product portfolio, expand its addressable market and help reduce business seasonality, in its investor presentation.

The group also continued to expand its electronics and PCB operations. Ascent-K Circuit conducted the groundbreaking ceremony for an HDI PCB manufacturing facility at YEIDA near Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh, while construction of a multi-layer PCB facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, is progressing. Amber also reported progress on a PCB-assembly facility expansion in Pune.

Management and Board Updates

Along with the June quarter results, Amber announced the appointment of Sudhir Goyal as CFO of material subsidiary IL JIN Electronics, effective Aug 13, 2026, subject to necessary approvals. The board also approved the reappointment of Sabina Moti Bhavnani and Prakash Iyer as non-executive independent directors for a second five-year term, subject to shareholder approval.

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