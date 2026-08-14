Small-Cap Stock Hits 20% Upper Circuit After Strong Q1 Results. What Should Investors Do?

Galaxy Surfactants share price hit 20% upper circuit in the opening trade on Friday, after the specialty chemicals company reported its Q1 results. The small-cap stock surged was locked at 20% upper circuit of Rs 2,505.60 apiece on the BSE, also its 52-week high level.

Galaxy Surfactants reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 166 crore in the first quarter of FY27, a sharp jump from Rs 79.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue in Q1FY27 grew 39.4% to Rs 1,782 crore from Rs 1,278 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, EBITDA during the June quarter increased to Rs 249 crore from Rs 124 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 14.0% from 9.7%, YoY.

Galaxy Surfactants said its consolidated volumes grew in mid-single digits YoY. India Region returned to its double-digit volume growth and Specialty Care business sustained its momentum across international markets.

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Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey (AMET) volumes declined low-single digits YoY due to geopolitical developments in West Asia. However, the region witnessed a strong sequential recovery during the quarter, demonstrating resilient underlying customer demand and the strength of execution across the business vertical, it added.

“While we remain watchful of evolving geopolitical developments and their impact on global supply chains, we are encouraged by the recovery in customer demand, the strong momentum in Specialty Care and the continued strength of our India business,” said K. Natarajan, Managing Director, Galaxy Surfactants.

Technical Outlook

Galaxy Surfactants share price has given a breakout from a downward-sloping trendline on the weekly chart, signalling a potential trend reversal, noted Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

“The RSI, which had failed to decisively cross the 60 mark on the previous two occasions, has now broken above this level and moved higher, indicating strengthening bullish momentum. The DI lines have also widened, with DI+ placed above DI− on the ADX indicator, highlighting strong control of buyers over sellers,” said Shah.

Additionally, the MACD line has crossed above the zero line, further reinforcing the bullish bias.

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According to him, the Rs 2,400 – Rs 2,380 zone is likely to act as an immediate support for Galaxy Surfactants shares, and any breach below this zone could trigger a gap-filling move on the downside.

“However, as long as Galaxy Surfactants stock price sustains above this support zone, the pullback is likely to extend further on the upside,” Shah added.

Galaxy Surfactants Share Price Performance

Galaxy Surfactants share price has risen 27% in one month, and has gained 37% in six months. The smallcap stock has risen 10% in one year, but has fallen 3% in three years.

At 9:30 AM, Galaxy Surfactants share price was still locked at 20% upper circuit of Rs 2,505.60 apiece on the BSE.

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