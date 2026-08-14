Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex Slips 178 Points In Pre-Open; Nifty At 24,353; Asian Markets Mixed

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a flat-to-negative note on Friday, as indicated by GIFT Nifty, despite the S&P 500 closing at a record high overnight.

At last check, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 22 points lower at around 24,448, signalling a muted start for the Indian equity markets.

US stock futures were largely unchanged on Thursday night after Wall Street ended at record levels. The S&P 500 hit an intraday all-time high of 7,816.70 and also closed at a fresh record. The tech and communication services sectors were among the top performers, gaining around 1% each.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were trading marginally above the flatline, while Dow Jones futures were up around 4 points.

Asian Markets

Asian equities were largely higher on Friday, with Japan and South Korea leading the gains. The Nikkei 225 rose more than 1.4%, while the Topix gained 0.8%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.4%, although the small-cap Kosdaq fell more than 1.5%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6%.

Q1 Results, Crude Oil In Focus

Domestic markets are likely to take cues from the ongoing Q1 earnings season, institutional activity and movements in crude oil prices. Investors will also track global market trends and sector-specific developments for further direction.

Last checked, Brent Crude was trading marginally higher at $87.20 a barrel.

Q1 Results Today

Several key companies are scheduled to announce their June-quarter results on Friday, including NMDC, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Dynamics, Alkem Laboratories, Tube Investments of India, Voltas and Cochin Shipyard, among others.