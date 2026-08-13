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Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Profit Slumps 80% Even As Revenue Rises To Nearly Rs 96,000 Crore

Tata Motors' Q1FY27 revenue was up 9.3% to Rs 95,799 crore, compared to Rs 87,677 crore in the year-ago period.

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Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Profit Slumps 80% Even As Revenue Rises To Nearly Rs 96,000 Crore
Tata Motors' Q1FY27 revenue was up 9.3% to Rs 95,799 crore.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.'s consolidated net profit fell 80.3% to Rs 775 crore, according to the company's financial results data for the first quarter for fiscal 2026-27, as per an exchange filing on Thursday. The profit was at Rs 3,924 crore for the previous financial year.

The firm's revenue was up 9.3% to Rs 95,799 crore, compared to Rs 87,677 crore in the year-ago period. The firm's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was down 17.2% to Rs 6,326 crore, compared to Rs 7,639 crore in the preceding fiscal. The Ebitda margin contracted 6.6% from 8.7% on a year-on-year basis.

Tata Motors PV Q1 (Cons, YoY)

  • Net Profit Down 80.3% to Rs 775 crore versus Rs 3,924 crore
  • Revenue Up 9.3% to Rs 95,799 crore versus Rs 87,677 crore
  • Ebitda Down 17.2% to Rs 6,326 crore versus Rs 7,639 crore
  • Ebitda Margin at 6.6% versus 8.7% 

The volumes for the firm's Jaguar Land Rover arm were impacted by supply constraints, according to the company. Its revenue saw a 9.6% downturn to 6 billion pounds in the year-ago period.

The Ebitda margin was at 8.1% in the first quarter. The Ebit margin contracted to 2.8% from 4% on a year-on-year basis.

(This is a developing story.)

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Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Profit Slumps 80% Even As Revenue Rises To Nearly Rs 96,000 Crore

Tata Motors PV Q1 Results: Profit Slumps 80% Even As Revenue Rises To Nearly Rs 96,000 Crore

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