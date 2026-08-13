Solar Industries Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 93%, Margin Expands; Shares Hit Record High

Solar Industries Ltd.'s consolidated net profit saw a 92.6% uptick to Rs 653 crore, according to finanical results data for the first quarter of fiscal 2026-27, according to an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The profit for the previous financial year was at Rs 339 crore.

The firm's revenue saw a 70.3% increase to Rs 3,668 crore, compared to Rs 2,154 crore in the year prior. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was up 90.1% to Rs 1,015 crore, compared to Rs 534 crore in the year-ago period. The Ebitda margin expanded to 27.7% from 24.8%.

Solar Industries Q1 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit Up 92.6% to Rs 653 crore versus Rs 339 crore

Revenue Up 70.3% to Rs 3,668 crore versus Rs 2,154 crore

Ebitda Up 90.1% to Rs 1,015 crore versus Rs 534 crore

Ebitda Margin at 27.7% versus 24.8%

On the bourses, Solar Industries shares rallied up to 7% to hit a fresh record high of Rs 20,400 per share. At 3:13 pm, Solar Industries shares were trading near day's high of Rs 20,326. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.2% lower at 77,813 levels.

(This is a developing story.)

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