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Punjab Ex-Dy CM Sukhbir Badal Attacked By Nihang Sikh In Nanded; Hospitalised

Badal was attacked while attacked at the outskirts of Nanded, Maharashtra, after visiting a guruduwara there.

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Punjab Ex-Dy CM Sukhbir Badal Attacked By Nihang Sikh In Nanded; Hospitalised
Badal was attacked while attacked at the outskirts of Nanded, Maharashtra.
Photo Source: Sukhbir Singh Badal/X

Sukhbir Badal, the former deputy chief minister of Punjab and Akali Dal chief, was hospitalised following an attack by a Nihang Sikh wielding a kirpan, according to an NDTV report on Thursday.

Badal was attacked while attacked at the outskirts of Nanded, Maharashtra, after visiting a gurudwara there. Badal was rushed to a private hospital in the city, Akali Dal told NDTV, that he was injured in the hand and that it was not life-threatening. Badal received stitches on his hand after the attack.

The attacker had attempted to stab Badal with the kirpan but failed to do so when his security personnel intervened and attempted to thwart him. A member of the security staff also ended up sustaining injuries from the attack.

Authorities have taken the attacker into custody.

(This is a developing story.)

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