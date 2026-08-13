Shiprocket vs Milky Mist vs Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP — Which IPO Offers Better Listing Gains?

Shiprocket IPO is currently the strongest listing-gain candidate among the three, based on the latest grey market premium (GMP), with an implied listing gain of around 35%. Behari Lal Engineering IPO follows with a potential listing gain of 26%, while Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO offers an estimated listing gain of 16%.

IPO GMP in Rs Implied Listing Gain Shiprocket 34 35.05% Milky Mist Dairy Food 21.5 15.36% Behari Lal Engineering 74 25.96%

The public issues of Shiprocket and Behari Lal Engineering opened for subscription on Aug. 12 and will close on Aug. 14. The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO opened on Aug. 11 and is scheduled to close on Aug. 13.

Investors are closely analysing subscription levels, market trends, and grey market premium figures for indications of initial trading behaviour.

Here is a detailed look at the latest GMP and key IPO details for each issue.

Shiprocket IPO GMP Today

Shiprocket shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 34 as of 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. The IPO has set its upper price band at Rs 97 a share, taking the implied listing value to Rs 131 when the latest GMP is added. The calculation points to a 35.05% listing upside from the upper issue price.

Shiprocket IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Shiprocket IPO has been subscribed 1.36 times on Day 2 of bidding.

Shiprocket IPO Details

A book-built issue of Rs 1,617.48 crore, this issue comprises a fresh issue worth Rs 885.50 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 731.98 crore. Share allotment is expected to be finalised on Aug. 17, with listing scheduled on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 19.

The issue price band is set at Rs 92–Rs 97 per share. Each application lot consists of 154 shares, requiring retail investors to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,938 (based on the upper price band). Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Shiprocket is an Indian e-commerce enablement platform offering tech-driven supply chain, logistics, and aggregation solutions for MSMEs, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, and online retailers.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO GMP Today

Behari Lal Engineering IPO's latest grey market premium stands at Rs 74 on Aug. 13. Adding the Rs 74 GMP to the upper price band of Rs 285 gives an implied listing price of Rs 359. This translates into an implied listing gain of 25.96% over the upper issue price.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Behari Lal Engineering IPO was subscribed 3.21 times on Day 2 of bidding.

Behari Lal Engineering IPO Details

Behari Lal Engineering IPO is a mainboard issue of Rs 301.62 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 93 crore and an OFS component of Rs 208.62 crore.

The share allotment process is expected to be finalised on Aug. 17, with tentative listing on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 19. The issue price band has been set at Rs 271 to Rs 285 per share. The lot size for an application is 52 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of Rs 14,820.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Behari Lal Engineering manufactures steel and iron products, supplying machinery and components to structural and industrial sectors. The net proceeds will be deployed towards capital expenditure for upgrading manufacturing facilities and installing solar power infrastructure.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium for Milky Mist Dairy Food stood at Rs 21 as of 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 13. When this premium is added to the IPO's upper price band of Rs 140, the indicative listing price comes to Rs 161.5. Investors could therefore be looking at a 15.36% gain over the issue price.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Latest Subscription Status

The Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO was subscribed 3.11 times on the final day of bidding.

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO Details

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 1,553 crore, combining a fresh issue of Rs 1,428 crore and an OFS of Rs 125 crore. The share allotment will be finalised on Aug. 14, and listing is expected on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The price band is set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share, with a lot size of 107 shares (minimum retail outlay of Rs 14,980). JM Financial Ltd. is the lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Milky Mist Dairy Food is a fast-growing fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) enterprise specialising in value-added dairy products, including paneer, cheese, butter, yoghurt, and ice cream.

Shiprocket vs Milky Mist vs Behari Lal Engineering IPO: Which Is Better?

Based purely on grey market activity, Shiprocket offers the highest implied listing gain at 35%, followed by Behari Lal Engineering at 26% and Milky Mist Dairy Food at 16%.

Grey market premiums are unofficial and subject to market volatility. Investors should evaluate business fundamentals, financial valuation, and overall market sentiment before making an investment decision.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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