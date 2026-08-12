Oracle Layoffs: IT Company Planning Another Round Of Job Cuts? What We Know

Oracle is reportedly preparing for another significant round of job cuts this month as the software giant looks to offset the massive costs associated with its push into artificial intelligence. According to a recent report by Business Insider, Oracle has instructed its managers to draw up lists of affected employees. The company is aiming to implement these payroll reductions before its second fiscal quarter begins on Sept. 1. On certain teams, the cuts could reach double-digit percentages.

Funding the AI Boom

The impending layoffs highlight the financial trade-offs tech giants are making to stay competitive in the artificial intelligence race. Oracle is currently racking up tens of billions of dollars in debt to build data centers, acquire high-demand chips, and support major AI clients like OpenAI.

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Earlier this year, Oracle revealed it expects to raise between $45 billion and $50 billion in 2026 alone to expand its cloud infrastructure capacity. To balance this unprecedented capital expenditure with Wall Street's profitability expectations, the company is actively seeking operational savings elsewhere-primarily by shrinking its workforce.

A Continuing Trend of Reductions

This potential round of job cuts follows a year of quiet but substantial downsizing for the database and cloud computing giant.

During the 2026 fiscal year, which ended on May 31, Oracle's global headcount declined by 21,000 employees-a 13% reduction driven by layoffs, attrition, and restructuring. The company currently employs approximately 141,000 full-time workers globally.

Oracle's strategy mirrors a broader trend across the tech industry in 2026. Companies are increasingly cutting jobs in legacy divisions and middle management to fund the expensive infrastructure required to build and host next-generation AI models.

Management Says AI Is Improving Productivity

NDTV Profit reported in July that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Makarand Padalkar said Oracle Financial has expanded embedded AI capabilities across its banking software portfolio.

"Our cloud offerings are transforming banking with embedded AI capabilities and intelligent agents," Padalkar said while announcing the company's FY26 results.

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He said AI-powered tools have improved efficiency, allowing the company to reorganise its engineering and consulting teams into leaner units while accelerating product development.

Chief Financial Officer Avadhut Ketkar said the company continued to see a healthy order pipeline.

"We have a strong deal pipeline with our Remaining Performance Obligations as of March 31, 2026, at Rs 7,761 crore," Ketkar said.

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