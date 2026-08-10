Nifty Rejig: BSE, BHEL Tipped For Entry While Wipro, Indian Hotels Set To Exit — Check Full List

BSE is expected to enter the Nifty 50 in place of Wipro during the September 2026 semi-annual index rejig, according to a report by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research. The brokerage's Abhilash Pagaria and Anisha Gupta said BSE's move up from the Nifty Midcap 150 is backed by a sharply higher free-float market capitalisation, with the reshuffle expected to draw inflows of $741 million into the stock against outflows of $246 million from Wipro.

The churn extends well beyond the headline Nifty 50 swap. The Nuvama report flags Vedanta Aluminium, Idea, Polycab and BHEL for entry into the Nifty Next 50, even as Indian Hotels, REC, United Spirits and Shree Cement are tipped to exit. Wider changes are also expected across the Nifty Midcap, Smallcap and Nifty 500 baskets, with names such as Jubilant FoodWorks, Tata Elxsi, LIC Housing Finance and Meesho on the list of likely entrants, and Piramal Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp and Exide Industries among those expected to move out of some indices as they graduate to others.

Nifty 50: BSE In, Wipro Out

Nuvama expects BSE to replace Wipro in the Nifty 50, as the exchange operator transitions from the Nifty Midcap 150 to the Nifty 100. The brokerage said BSE "ticks all the boxes" for inclusion under the current index methodology. Should the Nifty Indices Committee alter the methodology, Nuvama's back-up pick to replace Wipro is TVS Motor.

Nifty Next 50 And Nifty 100

Wipro is expected to find a home in the Nifty Next 50, alongside Vedanta Aluminium, Hitachi Energy, Idea and Polycab, with BHEL a borderline entrant. Likely exits from the index include Indian Hotels, REC, United Spirits, Shree Cement and Lodha, with Mazagon Dock a borderline exit. The same broad set of moves is expected to mirror through into the Nifty 100.

ALSO READ: Seven Reasons Why Greed And Fear's Christopher Wood Is Betting On India

Midcap Indices

Across the Midcap 150, Midcap 100 and Midcap 50, Nuvama expects names such as Mazagon Dock, Lodha, Indian Hotels, REC, United Spirits, Meesho and Hindustan Copper to enter, even as BSE, Idea, Power India, Polycab and BHEL exit these baskets as they graduate to larger indices. Embassy REIT is tipped for inclusion in the Midcap 150.

REITs Get A Look-In

Following a SEBI circular making REITs eligible for inclusion in Nifty equity indices, Nuvama expects two such inclusions: Embassy Office Parks REIT, on the borderline for the Midcap 150, and Brookfield India REIT, expected to enter the Smallcap 250.

Nifty 500 And Smallcap Indices

The Nifty 500 could see entries such as Vedanta Aluminium, Cupid, Embassy REIT and TD Power Systems, with exits including BBTC, Blue Dart and SBFC Finance. Across the Smallcap 250, Smallcap 100 and Smallcap 50, likely entrants include Jubilant FoodWorks, Tata Elxsi, Exide Industries, LIC Housing Finance and KIMS, while Piramal Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp and Asterdm are seen exiting multiple smallcap baskets.

A quick look at the stocks Nuvama expects to move in and out during the upcoming Nifty rejig

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Timeline & Risks

Nuvama has assessed the average market-cap cut-off till 31 July 2026. It expects the official announcement in the second half of August, with the rejig taking effect from 30 September 2026.

Nuvama flagged two risks to its predictions: a change in NSE Indices' rebalancing methodology, and a sharp shift in free-float factors ahead of the cut-off date.

ALSO READ: HDFC Bank Out, MCX In: Full List Of Jefferies' India Portfolio Changes Inside

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.