Delhivery Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Logistics and supply chain services provider Delhivery is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results on Saturday, Aug. 8. Investors will track revenue growth, Express Parcel shipment volumes, EBITDA margins and management commentary on e-commerce demand, pricing and the outlook for the festive season.

Here's all the latest details about Delhivery earnings call, Q1 report, trading window and other aspects:

Delhivery Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

Delhivery Limited has informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, to consider and approve the company's unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Delhivery Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

Delhivery will host an earnings conference call on Aug. 8, at 6:00 p.m. to discuss its unaudited Q1 FY27 standalone and consolidated financial results and key business developments.

Delhivery Q1 Results: What To Watch

Revenue growth

EBITDA margin and profitability trends

Express parcel shipment volumes

Demand outlook and festive season commentary

Management guidance for FY27

Shipment volumes

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Delhivery Share Price Performance

Delhivery shares have remained largely flat over the past five trading sessions. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 524 on July 10, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 374.45 on January 21, 2026, on the NSE.

Delhivery Q4 FY26 Results Snapshot

Delhivery reported a 0.3% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY2025-26. The company's net profit stood at Rs 72.3 crore, compared with Rs 72.5 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 30% YoY to Rs 2,850 crore from Rs 2,192 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) surged 80% to Rs 214 crore, up from Rs 119 crore a year earlier. The company's EBITDA margin improved to 7.5% from 5.4% in the previous fiscal.

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