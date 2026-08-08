Affle 3i Q1 Results: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Investors will closely track Affle 3i's financial performance for the April-June quarter of FY27, with revenue growth, profitability, margins and operating metrics likely to remain in focus.

Gurugram-based Affle 3i is a consumer intelligence-driven global technology company that operates in the mobile advertising and consumer engagement space.

Here's everything to know about the company's Q1 earnings, trading window and other key details:

Affle 3i Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend

Affle 3i Ltd. is set to announce its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, following a meeting of its Board of Directors scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8.

The company has not indicated any plans to declare a dividend alongside its Q1 FY27 results.

Affle 3i Q1 Results: Earnings Call

Following the results announcement, Affle 3i has scheduled an earnings conference call for investors and analysts on Monday, Aug. 10 at 10:00 a.m. IST. The call will provide an opportunity for investors and analysts to interact with the management to discuss its first-quarter performance.

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Affle 3i Q1 Results: What To Watch

Revenue growth

EBITDA margin

CPCU revenue and converted users

International business growth

Advertiser additions and conversion pricing

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Affle 3i Share Price Performance

Affle 3i's stock has remained relatively range-bound in recent months, while the stock's 52-week high stands at Rs 2,185.90, touched on Sept. 22, 2025, and its 52-week low is Rs 1,251.30, recorded on March 23, 2026.

Affle 3i Q4FY26 Results Highlights

Affle reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 724.4 crore in Q4 FY26, an increase of 20.3% YoY from Rs 602.3 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA rose 20.3% YoY to Rs 161.2 crore, while the EBITDA margin stood at 22.3%, compared with 22.2% a year earlier.

For FY26, consolidated revenue rose 19.5% YoY to Rs 2,709.3 crore, while EBITDA increased 26.3% to Rs 610.1 crore and PAT rose 19.1% to Rs 454.9 crore.

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