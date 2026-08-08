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Q1 Results Today: Delhivery, Aditya Birla Fashion, PNC Infratech Among 80+ Companies To Announce Earnings

At least 80 companies, including Delhivery, Aditya Birla Fashion, PNC Infratech and HBL Engineering, are set to announce Q1FY27 results on Aug. 8.

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Q1 Results Today: Delhivery, Aditya Birla Fashion, PNC Infratech Among 80+ Companies To Announce Earnings
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At least 80 companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 8. The companies will report their financial performance for the April-June quarter, with investors tracking revenue, profit, margins, demand trends and management commentary.

Investors will closely track key performance metrics for clues on companies' business outlook and broader sectoral trends. Management commentary is expected to focus on consumer demand patterns, raw material costs, supply-chain conditions and potential headwinds from global macroeconomic factors.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

  • Delhivery: Shipment volumes, revenue growth, EBITDA margins, Ecom Express integration and FY27 growth outlook.
  • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Revenue growth, margins, performance across key brands and the pace of profitability improvement.
  • PNC Infratech: Order inflows, project execution, revenue growth, EBITDA margins and FY27 guidance.
  • Power Mech Projects: Order inflows, execution, revenue growth, margins and the outlook for its mining/MDO business.
  • HBL Engineering: Revenue and profit growth, margins, defence and railway order book, and management outlook.
  • Affle 3i: Revenue growth, margins, India and international performance, customer additions and digital advertising demand.
  • Power Mech Projects: Order inflows, execution, revenue growth, margins and the outlook for its mining/MDO business.

Full List Of Companies Announcing Q1 FY27 Results On Aug. 8

Here's the full list of companies scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 8, organised by sector:

Consumer, Retail, Food & Hospitality

  • Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
  • B & A Ltd
  • Darshan Orna Ltd
  • Divyashakti Ltd
  • Eveready Industries India Ltd
  • Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
  • Mawana Sugars Ltd
  • Mishtann Foods Ltd
  • Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd
  • S. M. Gold Ltd

Textiles, Paper, Packaging & Building Products

  • Alfa Ica India Ltd
  • Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd
  • Commercial Syn Bags Ltd
  • Damodar Industries Ltd
  • Ganga Papers India Ltd
  • Lambodhara Textile Ltd
  • Mayur Floorings Ltd
  • Nitin Spinners Ltd
  • Orbit Exports Ltd
  • Purity Flexpack Ltd
  • Rushil Decor Ltd
  • Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd

Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Chemicals

  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd
  • Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd
  • Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltd
  • IFGL Refractories Ltd
  • Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd
  • J.G. Chemicals Ltd
  • Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd
  • Rapicut Carbides Ltd

Financial Services

  • Anmol India Ltd
  • BSEL Algo Ltd
  • ISF Ltd
  • Kapil Raj Finance Ltd
  • Kiran Vyapar Ltd
  • Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
  • Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd
  • Sarvottam Finvest Ltd
  • South Asian Enterprises Ltd
  • Unifinz Capital India Ltd
  • Vani Commercials Ltd
  • Yash Innoventures Ltd

Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate

  • Anant Raj Ltd
  • Ceigall India Ltd
  • Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd
  • Mangalam Cement Ltd
  • PNC Infratech Ltd
  • Power Mech Projects Ltd
  • RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltd

Engineering, Manufacturing & Industrial

  • Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
  • BCC Fuba India Ltd
  • Captain Pipes Ltd
  • Captain Polyplast Ltd
  • Hisar Metal Industries Ltd
  • IMP Powers Ltd
  • KPT Industries Ltd
  • Patels Airtemp India Ltd
  • Roto Pumps Ltd
  • Savera Industries Ltd
  • Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd
  • WEP Solutions Ltd
  • Windsor Machines Ltd

Auto & Auto Components

  • Atul Auto Ltd
  • Banco Products (India) Ltd
  • Lumax Industries Ltd
  • Pritika Auto Industries Ltd
  • Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd
  • Studds Accessories Ltd

Defence, Electronics & Technology

  • Affle 3I Ltd
  • HBL Engineering Ltd
  • IKIO Technologies Ltd
  • Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd
  • Salzer Electronics Ltd
  • Senthil Infotek Ltd
  • TVS Electronics Ltd

Logistics, Pumps & Agricultural Equipment

  • Delhivery Ltd
  • Indo Farm Equipment Ltd
  • Oswal Pumps Ltd

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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