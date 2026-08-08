Q1 Results Today: Delhivery, Aditya Birla Fashion, PNC Infratech Among 80+ Companies To Announce Earnings

At least 80 companies are scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 8. The companies will report their financial performance for the April-June quarter, with investors tracking revenue, profit, margins, demand trends and management commentary.

Investors will closely track key performance metrics for clues on companies' business outlook and broader sectoral trends. Management commentary is expected to focus on consumer demand patterns, raw material costs, supply-chain conditions and potential headwinds from global macroeconomic factors.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

Delhivery : Shipment volumes, revenue growth, EBITDA margins, Ecom Express integration and FY27 growth outlook.

: Shipment volumes, revenue growth, EBITDA margins, Ecom Express integration and FY27 growth outlook. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Revenue growth, margins, performance across key brands and the pace of profitability improvement.

Revenue growth, margins, performance across key brands and the pace of profitability improvement. PNC Infratech : Order inflows, project execution, revenue growth, EBITDA margins and FY27 guidance.

: Order inflows, project execution, revenue growth, EBITDA margins and FY27 guidance. Power Mech Projects: Order inflows, execution, revenue growth, margins and the outlook for its mining/MDO business.

HBL Engineering : Revenue and profit growth, margins, defence and railway order book, and management outlook.

: Revenue and profit growth, margins, defence and railway order book, and management outlook. Affle 3i : Revenue growth, margins, India and international performance, customer additions and digital advertising demand.

: Revenue growth, margins, India and international performance, customer additions and digital advertising demand. Power Mech Projects: Order inflows, execution, revenue growth, margins and the outlook for its mining/MDO business.

Full List Of Companies Announcing Q1 FY27 Results On Aug. 8

Here's the full list of companies scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 8, organised by sector:

Consumer, Retail, Food & Hospitality

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd

B & A Ltd

Darshan Orna Ltd

Divyashakti Ltd

Eveready Industries India Ltd

Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd

Mawana Sugars Ltd

Mishtann Foods Ltd

Ras Resorts & Apart Hotels Ltd

S. M. Gold Ltd

Textiles, Paper, Packaging & Building Products

Alfa Ica India Ltd

Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd

Commercial Syn Bags Ltd

Damodar Industries Ltd

Ganga Papers India Ltd

Lambodhara Textile Ltd

Mayur Floorings Ltd

Nitin Spinners Ltd

Orbit Exports Ltd

Purity Flexpack Ltd

Rushil Decor Ltd

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd

Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Chemicals

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Coromandel Agro Products & Oils Ltd

IFGL Refractories Ltd

Ishita Drugs & Industries Ltd

J.G. Chemicals Ltd

Medi Assist Healthcare Services Ltd

Rapicut Carbides Ltd

Financial Services

Anmol India Ltd

BSEL Algo Ltd

ISF Ltd

Kapil Raj Finance Ltd

Kiran Vyapar Ltd

Photon Capital Advisors Ltd

Prithvi Exchange (India) Ltd

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd

South Asian Enterprises Ltd

Unifinz Capital India Ltd

Vani Commercials Ltd

Yash Innoventures Ltd

Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate

Anant Raj Ltd

Ceigall India Ltd

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd

Mangalam Cement Ltd

PNC Infratech Ltd

Power Mech Projects Ltd

RDB Infrastructure And Power Ltd

Engineering, Manufacturing & Industrial

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd

BCC Fuba India Ltd

Captain Pipes Ltd

Captain Polyplast Ltd

Hisar Metal Industries Ltd

IMP Powers Ltd

KPT Industries Ltd

Patels Airtemp India Ltd

Roto Pumps Ltd

Savera Industries Ltd

Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd

WEP Solutions Ltd

Windsor Machines Ltd

Auto & Auto Components

Atul Auto Ltd

Banco Products (India) Ltd

Lumax Industries Ltd

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd

Studds Accessories Ltd

Defence, Electronics & Technology

Affle 3I Ltd

HBL Engineering Ltd

IKIO Technologies Ltd

Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research Ltd

Salzer Electronics Ltd

Senthil Infotek Ltd

TVS Electronics Ltd

Logistics, Pumps & Agricultural Equipment

Delhivery Ltd

Indo Farm Equipment Ltd

Oswal Pumps Ltd

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