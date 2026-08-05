Q1 Results Today: Power Grid, PB Fintech, Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma, Cummins India Among 135+ Companies To Announce Q1 FY27 Earnings On Aug. 5

More than 135 companies, including Power Grid Corporation, PB Fintech, Biocon, Berger Paints, Cummins India, Whirlpool of India and Aurobindo Pharma, are set to announce their Q1 FY27 results on August 5, making it one of the busiest earnings days of the season.

The results come as investors assess whether India's corporate earnings recovery is gaining momentum amid easing inflation, steady domestic demand and global macro uncertainties.

Management teams are also expected to provide updates on demand trends, raw material costs, supply chain stability and the impact of global trade and geopolitical developments on their businesses.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

Power Grid Corporation of India: Transmission project execution, capital expenditure plans, order pipeline, and guidance for grid infrastructure expansion.

Transmission project execution, capital expenditure plans, order pipeline, and guidance for grid infrastructure expansion. PB Fintech: Progress towards FY27 profitability targets, premium growth in insurance, health and term policy traction, and Paisabazaar credit execution.

Progress towards FY27 profitability targets, premium growth in insurance, health and term policy traction, and Paisabazaar credit execution. Biocon : Progress in the biosimilars business, API and generic formulations growth, performance of Biocon Biologics, margin recovery, debt reduction, and management commentary on product launches, regulatory approvals and FY27 growth outlook.

: Progress in the biosimilars business, API and generic formulations growth, performance of Biocon Biologics, margin recovery, debt reduction, and management commentary on product launches, regulatory approvals and FY27 growth outlook. Aurobindo Pharma : US generics business performance, injectable and specialty portfolio growth, API demand, regulatory updates on manufacturing facilities, margin trajectory, and management commentary on product pipeline, capital expenditure and FY27 outlook.

: US generics business performance, injectable and specialty portfolio growth, API demand, regulatory updates on manufacturing facilities, margin trajectory, and management commentary on product pipeline, capital expenditure and FY27 outlook. Cummins India: Data centre backup power demand, power generation segment order execution, domestic industrial growth, and margin trajectory.

Data centre backup power demand, power generation segment order execution, domestic industrial growth, and margin trajectory. Whirlpool of India: Consumer demand across home appliances, volume growth in refrigerators and washing machines, and raw material cost management.

Consumer demand across home appliances, volume growth in refrigerators and washing machines, and raw material cost management. Berger Paints India: Decorative volume growth post-monsoon, raw material cost pressures, margin guidance in the 15–17% range, and industrial coating demand.

Other companies reporting include Navin Fluorine International, Godrej Agrovet, GE Vernova T&D India, eClerx Services, Gateway Distriparks, Allcargo Logistics, Shree Renuka Sugars, Tracxn Technologies, Aster DM Quality Care, JK Lakshmi Cement, GMM Pfaudler.

ALSO READ: Q1 Results Yesterday Highlights: ONGC Profit More Than Doubles, MCX Margins Contract, NHPC Revenue Rises 19%

Full List Of Companies Announcing Q1 FY27 Results On August 5

Besides the marquee names, several companies across industrial manufacturing, consumer discretionary, healthcare, and financial services are also scheduled to announce their June-quarter earnings.

Capital Goods & Engineering

AJAX Engineering

ASM Technologies

Bondada Engineering

Cheviot Company

Cummins India

Chemicals, Petrochemicals & Fertilisers

Andhra Petrochemicals

Bodal Chemicals

Diamines & Chemicals

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

Godavari Biorefineries

Consumer Goods

All Time Plastics

Berger Paints India

Bikaji Foods International

Finance, Investments & Technology

Anjani Finance

ArisInfra Solutions

CG Vak Software & Exports

Datamatics Global Services

Digispice Technologies

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Amanta Healthcare

Avi Products India

Aster DM Quality Care

Aurobindo Pharma

Bayer CropScience

Infrastructure, Construction & Building Materials

Asahi India Glass

Bombay Potteries & Tiles

Cemantic Infra-Tech

JK Lakshmi Cement

JTL Industries

Logistics & Transportation

Aegis Vopak Terminals

Allcargo Logistics

Gateway Distriparks

Snowman Logistics

Below is a closer look at the key companies and the issues investors will track during their earnings announcements.

Power Grid Corporation of India Q1 FY27 Exchange Filing

The board will meet on August 5 to approve its June-quarter financial results.

Following the results announcement, Power Grid will host an analyst and investor webinar on August 7 at 11:00 a.m. Senior management, including Chairman & Managing Director Burra Vamsi Rama Mohan, will discuss the company's June-quarter performance, business outlook and growth strategy, followed by an interaction with analysts and investors.

PB Fintech Q1 FY27 Exchange Filing

PB Fintech will hold its board meeting on August 5 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Following the results announcement, PB Fintech will host an earnings conference call for shareholders, investors and analysts on August 5 at 6:00 p.m. The discussion will be led by Chairman & Group CEO Yashish Dahiya along with senior executives, including Executive Vice Chairman Alok Bansal, Joint Group CEO Sarbvir Singh, Paisabazaar CEO Santosh Agarwal and Group CFO Mandeep Mehta.

Cummins India Q1 FY27 Exchange Filing

Cummins India will hold its board meeting on August 5 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Following the results announcement, Cummins India will host a conference call for analysts, investors and financial institutions on Aug. 6 at 3:00 p.m. Managing Director Shveta Arya, along with other members of the senior management team, will discuss the company's June-quarter business and financial performance before taking questions from participants.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.