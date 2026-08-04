Q1 Results Live: Zydus Topline Surges 67%, Godrej Properties Profit Down 40% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Marico, Pidilite Industries and 100+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on Aug. 4, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Pidilite Industries, Marico, Shriram Finance, and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 100+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Tuesday, continuing the buzz on D-Street. Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel, Shriram Finance, Marico, ONGC, Godrej Properties, NHPC, among others. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Smallcap Stock Under Rs 1000 tumbles even as Q1 net profit surged
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Smallcap stock under Rs 1000 gave over 50% returns in one month
Shares of Saregama India Ltd. witnessed intraday pressure on Tuesday despite reporting a strong set of June-quarter earnings, as investors booked profits after the stock's stellar rally over the past few months. The stock slipped to an intraday low of Rs 493.70, before rebounding to trade around Rs 518, marginally higher than its previous close.
Earlier in the session, it had climbed to a fresh 52-week high of Rs 531.90. Even after Tuesday's volatility, the stock has surged over 50% in the last three months and nearly 58% over the past six months, making it one of the stronger performers in the small-cap media space. READ MORE HERE
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Smallcap stock under Rs 1000 jumps 5% on strong Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Smallcap stock United Foodbrands (erstwhile Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd.) currently priced under Rs 1000 jumped 5% in trade on strong Q1 earnings as company swings to profit in the June quarter, topline surges 43% YoY. It originally incorporated as Sanchi Hotels Private Ltd in 2006.
United Foodbrands reports Q1 earnings
UNITED FOODBRANDS - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit at Rs 3.1 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 16.4 crore YoY
- Revenue rises 43.4% to Rs 426 crore Vs Rs 297 crore YoY
- EBITDA surges 51.7% to Rs 69.8 crore Vs Rs 46 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 16.4% Vs 15.5% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Smallcap stock under Rs 500 jumps 8% on robust Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Smallcap stock Keystone Realtors priced under Rs 500 jumped 6% in trade on strong Q1 earnings as net profit rises threefold to Rs 53 crore from last year, topline surges 72% YoY and margin expands to 17.5%
KEYSTONE REALTORS - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit zooms 266% to Rs 53.1 crore Vs Rs 14.5 crore YoY
- Revenue SURGES 72.2% to Rs 470 crore Vs Rs 273 crore YoY
- EBITDA At Rs 82.2 crore Vs Rs 13.7 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin expands to 17.5% Vs 5% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Largecap stock falls 2% after Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Largecap stock Samvardhana Motherson trades lower after Q1 earnings
Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. fell more than 2% in trade on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the global auto parts manufacturing company announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). Erstwhile Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., the Noida-headquartered company reported a rise of 1.6% in its net profit to Rs 145 crore, compared to Rs 143 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite the positive Q1 scorecard, the largecap stock trades lower. Shares last traded 2.06% lower at Rs 155.82 apiece on the NSE.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Saregama Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Saregama reports Q1 earnings
SAREGAMA Q1 (CONS)
- Revenue rises 27.5% to Rs 264 crore Vs Rs 207 crore YoY
- EBITDA surges 68.8% to Rs 93.3 crore Vs Rs 55.3 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 35.4% Vs 26.7% YoY
- Net Profit rises 40.6% to Rs 51.6 crore Vs Rs 36.7 crore YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Symphony Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Symphony reports Q1 earnings
SYMPHONY - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit down 4.8% to Rs 40 crore Vs Rs 42 crore YoY
- Revenue up 8% At Rs 378 crore Vs Rs 350 crore YoY
- EBITDA rises 27.8% to Rs 46 crore Vs Rs 36 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 12.2% Vs 10.3% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Zydus Wellness Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Zydus Wellness reports Q1 earnings
ZYDUS WELLNESS - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit down 7% to Rs 119 crore Vs Rs 128 crore YoY
- Revenue surges 66.9% to Rs 1,437 crore Vs Rs 861 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 55.3% At `242 crore Vs Rs 156 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 16.8% Vs 18.1% YoY
The decline in reported profit came despite higher operating earnings as costs associated with the Comfort Click acquisition affected the bottom line. Amortisation of acquired brands rose to Rs 49 crore from Rs 4.8 crore, while finance costs included interest on the euro-denominated loan used to fund the acquisition. READ MORE HERE
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Godrej Properties Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Godrej Properties reports Q1 earnings
GODREJ PROPERTIES Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit down 41.7% to Rs 350 crore Vs Rs 600 crore YoY
- Revenue up 16.5% o Rs 506 crore Vs Rs 435 crore YoY
- EBITDA Loss At Rs 285 crore Vs Loss Of Rs 243 crore YoY
- Other Income At Rs 839 crore Vs Rs 1,186 crore YoY
- Board approves merger of Godrej Housing Projects with company
READ MORE HERE
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Motherson Sumi Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Motherson Sumi reports Q1 earnings
MOTHERSON SUMI - Q1 EARNINGS
- Net Profit up 1.6% to Rs 145 crore Vs Rs 143 crore YoY
- Revenue up 36.6% to Rs 3,407 crore Vs Rs 2,494 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 5.7% to Rs 258 crore Vs Rs 244 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 7.6% Vs 9.8% YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Uno Minda Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Uno Minda reports Q1 earnings
UNO MINDA - Q1 (CONS)
- Net Profit up 1.8% to Rs 296 crore Vs Rs 291 crore YoY
- Revenue rises 23.8% to Rs 5,557 crore Vs Rs 4,490 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 5.2% to Rs 572 crore Vs Rs 543 crore YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 10.3% Vs 12.1% YoY
- Board To Voluntary Liquidate Arm Uno Minda Mobility
READ MORE HERE
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Nazara Tech Q1 earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Nazara Tech reports Q1 earnings, stock falls 3%
Nazara Tech posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 79.9 crore for the first quarter, compared with a net profit of Rs 53.5 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations declined 14% year-on-year to Rs 429 crore from Rs 499 crore a year ago.
Nazara Tech shares fell 2.2% in early trade on Tuesday after the gaming and sports media company reported a loss for the June quarter, as revenue and operating performance weakened compared with a year ago. The stock is trading at Rs 332 apiece on NSE, down from Rs 339.55.
READ MORE HERE
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Key Companies To Watch
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: More than 130 listed companies, including Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Pidilite Industries, Marico, Shriram Finance and Godrej Properties, are scheduled to announce their Q1 FY27 earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Investors will track profit growth, margins, management commentary and forward guidance as the earnings season gathers pace.
The earnings announcements come as investors assess whether corporate profitability can be sustained amid mixed domestic demand and an uncertain global macroeconomic environment.
Q1 Results Today: Key Companies To Watch
- Bharti Airtel
- ONGC
- Nykaa
- Pidilite Industries
- Marico
- Shriram Finance
- Godrej Properties
- Kalyan Jewellers India
- MCX
- NHPC
- United Breweries (UBL)
- UNO Minda
- PNB Housing Finance
- Tata Investment Corporation
- Deepak Nitrite
- Protean eGov Technologies
- RITES
- MapMyIndia
- Metro Brands
- Metropolis Healthcare
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Over 100 companies to declare Q1 results today
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: At least 100 companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Tuesday, continuing the buzz on D-Street. Following the results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance, near-term outlook, and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights such as Bharti Airtel, Shriram Finance, Marico, ONGC, Godrej Properties, NHPC, among others. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on Aug. 4, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, Pidilite Industries, Marico, Shriram Finance, and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
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