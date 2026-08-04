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From GSK Pharma To MakeMyTrip: ICICI Securities Highlights Key Post-Q1 Opportunities

ICICI Securities remains constructive on Archean Chemical, GSK Pharma, MakeMyTrip and Nexus Select, citing improving earnings visibility, growth investments, market-share gains and sustained demand trends across sectors.

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From GSK Pharma To MakeMyTrip: ICICI Securities Highlights Key Post-Q1 Opportunities
ICICI Securities remains constructive on GSK Pharma, MakeMyTrip, Nexus Select, Archean Chemical post Q1 results.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Archean Chemical Industries Ltd
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Nexus Select Trust
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Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

Archean Chemical Industries, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, MakeMyTrip and Nexus Select Trust are in focus after ICICI Securities reiterated positive views on the four companies following their June-quarter updates, highlighting strong growth levers ranging from specialty chemicals and pharmaceuticals to travel technology and retail real estate.

Among the key ideas, MakeMyTrip remains one of ICICI Securities' preferred picks in the internet space. The brokerage maintained its Buy rating with a target price of $74, citing market-share gains in higher-margin non-air segments, resilient travel demand and continued investments in artificial intelligence.

ALSO READ: Kansai Nerolac Shares In Focus After Q1 Results: ICICI Securities Bets On Gradual Revival — Check Target Price

ICICI Securities retained its Add rating on GSK Pharma and raised its target price to Rs 2,900 from Rs 2,725, citing a strong launch pipeline that includes Blenrep and Arexvy, along with expectations of sustained double-digit revenue growth.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Isec Gsk Pharma Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Isec Nexus Select Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Isec Makemytrip Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT
Isec Archean Chemical Q1 Review.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

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