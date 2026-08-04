Godrej Properties Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 42% YoY, Revenue Surges To Rs 506 Crore

Godrej Properties Ltd. reported a mixed set of earnings for the June quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1FY27).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 41.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 350 crore in the June quarter of FY27, from Rs 600 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue, or topline, however, rose 16.5% annually to Rs 506 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 435 crore a year ago.

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The real estate developer reported an earnings before tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) loss of Rs 285 crore in Q1FY27, wider than the EBITDA loss of Rs 243 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Other income fell to Rs 839 crore in the June quarter of FY27 from Rs 1,186 crore a year earlier.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Properties Limited, said, “Godrej Properties delivered another solid quarter for bookings, collections, business development and earnings.”

Sales Highlights

Godrej Properties reported its highest-ever first-quarter booking value of Rs 8,651 crore in Q1FY27, up 22% year-on-year, marking the sixth consecutive quarter in which bookings exceeded Rs 7,000 crore.

The company sold 3,738 units spanning a total area of 6.2 million square feet during the quarter, driven by strong demand for new launches such as Godrej Vanantara in Bengaluru, Godrej Samaris in Gurugram and Godrej Brooklyn Avenue in Hyderabad.

Bengaluru contributed the largest share of bookings at 44%, followed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (21%), the National Capital Region (18%), Pune (11%) and Hyderabad (5%).

During the quarter, the company also added three new projects with an estimated saleable area of around 8 million square feet and an expected booking value of Rs 9,500 crore, achieving 48% of its FY27 business development guidance in the first quarter itself.

Separately, the company's board approved the merger of Godrej Housing Projects with Godrej Properties, according to an exchange filing.

“We expect the sales momentum to continue for rest of the year led by strong end user demand across key markets. We remain on track to deliver on bookings of over Rs 39,000 crore and collections of Rs 24,000 crores for the year, which will allow us to generate approximately Rs 9,000 crores of operating cash flow, which in turn will allow us to continue to invest in sustainable growth. We will continue to seek to gain market share through outstanding design, timely delivery, and high-quality developments,” Godrej said.

Godrej Properties Ltd. is one of India's leading real estate developers and a part of the Godrej Group.

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company develops residential, commercial and township projects across major cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Noida and Kolkata, with a focus on sustainable development, innovative design and quality construction.

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