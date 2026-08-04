Stock Watch: Shares Of These 10 Companies Dropped, Surged Over 5% In Trade - Check Full List

Around noon on Tuesday, the broader market remained under pressure, with the Nifty 50 trading nearly 1% lower. Despite the weak sentiment, several stocks were witnessing sharp moves on company-specific triggers, with gains and losses of over 5%.

Here's a look at six stocks trading over 5% higher and four that were down 5% or more, based on NSE data.

Advances

Ather Energy Ltd was the biggest gainer around noon, with its shares surging 14.8% to Rs 1,461.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd followed, rising 13.82% to Rs 504.50, while Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd gained 12.51% to Rs 628.60.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd climbed 7.79% to Rs 1,358, KEI Industries Ltd advanced 7.31% to Rs 5,390.60, and CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd added 5.5% to trade at Rs 871.50.

Also Read: TCS, Infosys, HCLTech Fall As Traders Cut F&O Positions In IT Stocks Ahead Of Expiry

Declines

Among top laggards, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was the worst performer, falling 7.6% to Rs 395.95.

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd declined 6.15% to Rs 328.65, while UPL Ltd slipped 5.12% to Rs 588.25.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd was also under pressure, trading 5% lower at Rs 4,717.50.

As trading was still underway, the list of top gainers and losers was expected to change through the day, with stock-specific news, earnings and overall market sentiment driving intraday moves.

Also Read: Q1 Results Live: Godrej Profit Down 40%, Motherson Sumi Topline Surges 36% YoY.

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