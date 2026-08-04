Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Midcap Stock Under Rs 50: Motherson Sumi Wiring Shares Fall 5% In Trade Even As Q1 Topline Surges 36%

54% Return In One Year: Largecap stock Samvardhana Motherson International opened at Rs 155.01 against a previous close of Rs 155 ans extended losses by over 2% to hit an intraday low of Rs 150 apiece on the NSE.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Midcap Stock Under Rs 50: Motherson Sumi Wiring Shares Fall 5% In Trade Even As Q1 Topline Surges 36%
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
--

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. fell more than 2% in trade on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the global auto parts manufacturing company announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). Formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., the Noida-headquartered company reported a rise of 1.6% in its net profit to Rs 145 crore, compared to Rs 143 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite the positive Q1 scorecard, the largecap stock trades lower on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International opened at Rs 155.01 against a previous close of Rs 155 ans extended losses by over 2% to hit an intraday low of Rs 150 apiece on the NSE. The stock last traded 2.06% lower at Rs 155.82 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 1.12% drop in the Nifty 50 benchmark. The stock is up 3% in one week, 24% on a year-to-date basis, and 54% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 1,60,121.45 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson International Intraday Share Price

Samvardhana Motherson International Intraday Share Price

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Midcap Stock Under Rs 50: Motherson Sumi Wiring Shares Fall 5% In Trade Even As Q1 Topline Surges 36%

Midcap Stock Under Rs 50: Motherson Sumi Wiring Shares Fall 5% In Trade Even As Q1 Topline Surges 36%

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com