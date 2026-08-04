Midcap Stock Under Rs 50: Motherson Sumi Wiring Shares Fall 5% In Trade Even As Q1 Topline Surges 36%

Shares of Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. fell more than 2% in trade on Tuesday, Aug. 4, after the global auto parts manufacturing company announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). Formerly known as Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., the Noida-headquartered company reported a rise of 1.6% in its net profit to Rs 145 crore, compared to Rs 143 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite the positive Q1 scorecard, the largecap stock trades lower on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, shares of Samvardhana Motherson International opened at Rs 155.01 against a previous close of Rs 155 ans extended losses by over 2% to hit an intraday low of Rs 150 apiece on the NSE. The stock last traded 2.06% lower at Rs 155.82 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 1.12% drop in the Nifty 50 benchmark. The stock is up 3% in one week, 24% on a year-to-date basis, and 54% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 1,60,121.45 crore.

Samvardhana Motherson International Intraday Share Price

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