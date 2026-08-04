Nestle India Sees Near-Term Consumption Moderation, Flags Cost And Supply Risks

Nestle India expects consumption to moderate in the near term as the West Asia conflict, inflation and shipping disruptions pose risks to demand, costs and supply chains. The packaged food maker, however, plans to continue investing in brands and capacity as it seeks growth through higher volumes and premium products.

Nestle India Ltd. expects consumption to moderate in the near term as geopolitical disruptions and inflation pose risks to demand. The company also flagged shipping disruptions, higher freight costs and volatility in energy, packaging and edible oil prices as challenges to its supply chain and costs.

The West Asia conflict has increased cost and supply-chain uncertainty for consumer goods companies. A sustained increase in crude oil and energy prices can raise transportation, freight and packaging costs, while disruptions to shipping routes can delay deliveries and increase the cost of moving raw materials.

Food and beverage companies also face risks from edible oils and imported raw materials, where prices can rise because of higher energy and freight costs or supply disruptions. Companies can absorb these increases or raise prices. Absorbing higher costs can hurt margins, while price increases can affect demand and volumes.

The risks come at a time when consumer demand remains sensitive to prices. For Nestle India, a prolonged geopolitical disruption could therefore affect supplies, increase operating costs and weaken consumption at the same time.

Nestle India shares fell as much as 4% on Tuesday as investors assessed the outlook presented by the company at its analyst and institutional investor meeting.

The company described geopolitical disruptions as creating "dual headwinds" from supply continuity and cost inflation. It also identified overall consumption and food and beverage growth as a near-term "watchout".

Nestle India said inflation could be affected by the West Asia conflict and expectations for the monsoon, including the possibility of El Niño. Volatile energy, packaging and edible oil markets, shipping disruptions, higher freight costs and pressure on raw-material availability could also affect operations. Currency and commodity movements remain additional risks.

Growth Priorities

Nestle India plans to pursue growth by increasing product penetration and volumes while expanding its premium portfolio. The company listed penetration-led volume growth and premiumisation among its main priorities, along with cost optimisation across its operations.

The company said its strategy rests on two growth engines - its core portfolio and premium products. It plans to support these businesses with continued investment in brands and manufacturing capacity.

Nestle India's premium portfolio has recorded a compound annual growth rate of about 17% since 2021. Premium products accounted for 14% of the portfolio in FY26, compared with 11% in 2021. The company said growth in its premium portfolio was about 500 basis points higher than its overall growth rate.

The company also sees scope to increase consumption across its main categories. Coffee penetration stood at 33%, compared with 91% for tea. Nescafe recorded its 20th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, according to the presentation.

Wider Consumption Base

Nestle India also plans to tap increasing consumption outside the home. The company cited estimates that the number of out-of-home meals per household could rise to eight a month by 2030 from five in 2025. India is Nestle's second-largest market for its out-of-home business in the Asia, Oceania and Africa zone.

The company is also expanding its reach in rural and urban markets. Its total retail outlet reach increased to 6.2 million as of June 2026 from 5.7 million in 2023, with more than 500,000 outlets added during the period.

Village coverage increased to 219,700 in FY26 from 110,200 in 2021, while its distribution network expanded over the same period.

E-commerce has become a bigger part of the business as well. Its contribution has doubled since 2021, while premium products contribute twice as much through emerging channels as they do through traditional channels, according to the company's estimates.

Capacity And Costs

Nestle India plans to continue expanding manufacturing capacity as it pursues volume growth. The company has spent more than Rs 6,400 crore on capital expenditure to date, while capacity for noodles, coffee and chocolates has increased 41% since 2020.

At the same time, Nestle India said it would focus on controlling costs across the value chain and maintaining "disciplined margins and cash generation". Investment in brands and capacity will continue alongside those measures.

Technology will also form part of the company's efforts to improve operations. Nestle India is using artificial intelligence in forecasting, planning, manufacturing, replenishment and sales. More than 3,500 employees use Microsoft 365 Copilot, which the company said has helped free up about 18,000 working hours a month.

Nestle India said it expects its core businesses and premium products to drive future growth, supported by investments in brands and capacity and greater use of technology. In the near term, however, the company will have to navigate the consumption, supply and cost risks it has identified.

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