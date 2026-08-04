Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

BASF India Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 2.5x, Revenue Rises 29% To Rs 4,828 Crore

BASF India reported a strong set of first-quarter earnings, with investors tracking the company's sharp improvement in profitability alongside two strategic announcements

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
BASF India Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 2.5x, Revenue Rises 29% To Rs 4,828 Crore
BASF Q1 results beat D-Street estimates, shares extend gains
Image: AI generated
  • BASF India’s Q1 net profit rose 2.5 times to Rs 360.3 crore year-on-year
  • Revenue increased 29% to Rs 4,824 crore with EBITDA margin expanding to 10.5%
  • Company to acquire 14.18% stake in Clean Max Galapagos for renewable power sourcing
How will the move to renewable solar energy affect the company?

BASF India shares jumped more than 11% in intraday trade on Tuesday after the chemicals maker reported a sharp rise in June-quarter earnings, levaraged by stronger operating performance.

The company also announced plans to source renewable power for its Navi Mumbai plant and shut select Care Chemicals facilities at its Dahej site.

Profit More Than Doubles On Strong Revenue Growth

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 360.3 crore for the quarter, up nearly 2.5 times from Rs 137.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 29% year-on-year to Rs 4,824 crore, compared with Rs 3,741 crore a year ago.

Operating performance also strengthened during the quarter, with Ebitda increasing to Rs 504.4 crore from Rs 223.3 crore in the year-ago period. Ebitda margin expanded to 10.5% from 6%, reflecting improved profitability.

Board Approves Renewable Energy Investment

Separately, BASF India's board approved the acquisition of a 14.18% equity stake in Clean Max Galapagos Private Ltd., a special purpose vehicle incorporated by Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd.

The investment, amounting to up to Rs 9.45 million, will enable the company to procure around 4,240 MWh of renewable solar power annually, including green attributes, for its Navi Mumbai manufacturing facility under Maharashtra's Group Captive Power Generation mechanism.

Care Chemicals Plants At Dahej To Be Closed

In another regulatory filing, the company announced that the board has also approved the closure of the sulfation and low-temperature reactor plants of its Care Chemicals business at the Dahej manufacturing site.

BASF India said the decision was driven by a changing competitive landscape in India, resulting in excess industry capacity, high costs and margin pressure.

The closure is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2026, subject to the necessary approvals.

“The Care Chemicals business will continue to manufacture, import and sell its other chemical products to customers in India based on their requirements,” the company stated in the filing.

Stock Movement

The stock gained over 11% in intraday trade on Tuesday, mainly driven by the positive Q1 earnings growth and acquisition plans.

The stock is trading at Rs 4,132 apiece on the NSE around 2.20 pm today, at a price-to-earnings multiple of 38.4 times.   

Also Read: Q1 Results Live: Greaves Cotton Topline Down 30%, Morepan Labs Profit Zooms Fourfold, RITES Margin Shrinks

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Reading Between The Lines: The Rs 8.7 Lakh Crore Question — Are Mass-Market Insurance Policies Failing Buyers?

Reading Between The Lines: The Rs 8.7 Lakh Crore Question — Are Mass-Market Insurance Policies Failing Buyers?

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com