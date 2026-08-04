Tax Amendment Bill 2026 Aims To Boost Manufacturing, Simplify Compliance And Attract Global Investment

The Taxation and Other Amendment Bill, 2026, is aimed at making India a more attractive, predictable and globally competitive destination for investment, manufacturing and business, Finance Ministry sources told NDTV Profit.

The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen India's position as a global manufacturing hub while simplifying the country's tax framework and reducing compliance requirements for businesses. According to sources, one of the key objectives of the Bill is to bolster India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem by providing long-term policy and tax certainty to global manufacturers.

The government expects the proposed changes to encourage greater investment in electronics manufacturing and component production while deepening supply chains that support domestic manufacturing. The Bill is also designed to improve India's attractiveness as an investment destination by creating a more stable and predictable tax regime for multinational companies looking to expand their manufacturing footprint in the country.

Finance Ministry sources said the legislation will focus on simplifying the tax framework, making compliance easier for businesses and reducing regulatory complexities. The proposed amendments are expected to improve the ease of doing business by introducing simpler tax rules and streamlining compliance processes.

The government also aims to reduce approvals, paperwork and regulatory friction, enabling businesses to operate more efficiently. According to sources, the Bill will make tax compliance more predictable and business-friendly, providing greater certainty for both domestic and foreign investors.

The proposed legislation forms part of the government's broader strategy to enhance India's competitiveness as a global manufacturing and investment destination while supporting the country's ambitions of becoming a key hub for electronics production and global supply chains.

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