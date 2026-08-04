Castrol India Q2 Results: Profit Rises 44%, Dividend Of Rs 6.25 Declared; Check Record Date

Castrol India Ltd. reported a strong set of quarterly earnings for Q2 FY2026, driven by higher sales and improved operating performance. The lubricant maker posted a 43.6% quarter-on-quarter increase in net profit to Rs 348 crore, compared with Rs 242 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue from operations rose 21.1% sequentially to Rs 1,871 crore, up from Rs 1,545 crore. Operational profitability also strengthened significantly, with EBITDA increasing 50% to Rs 494 crore from Rs 329 crore.

As a result, the EBITDA margin expanded to 26.4%, compared with 21.3% in the previous quarter, reflecting better cost efficiency and improved profitability.

Also Read: Castrol India Shares In Focus As IDBI Capital Maintains Hold After Q1 Results, Citing Rich Valuations

There is another detail worth watching. Castrol India entered 2026 with a distribution network of approximately 1.5 lakh outlets, spanning general trade, modern trade and e-commerce. Its Q1 performance had already shown high-single-digit sequential volume growth and market-share gains.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹6.25 per share, with August 11 as the record date. Castrol had recommended a ₹5.25 final dividend for 2025 earlier this year, reinforcing its cash-return appeal.

At ₹187.25, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹224.80, but comfortably above its ₹170.10 low as of 4 August 2026. It has a P/E of 19.32 and a market capitalisation of ₹18,490 crore.

Also Read: Castrol Wins Rs 4,131-Crore Dispute Against Maharashtra Sales Tax Department

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