Q1 Results Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Dixon Tech, Indian Oil, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv Earnings In Focus
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Dixon Technologies, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, IOCL and 100+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Live Updates: Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of Q1 FY27 earnings. Today marks one of the busiest days of the season, with over 100 companies scheduled to announce results.
Key names reporting today include ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Indian Oil Corporation. Several companies will also hold analyst conference calls after their results, where management is expected to comment on demand trends, margin outlook, capital expenditure plans and growth strategy.
Follow NDTV Profit's Q1 Results Live Updates for the latest earnings announcements, key financial highlights, management commentary, analyst reactions, conference call takeaways and stock price moves as the June-quarter results season unfolds in real time.
Stay tuned for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements.
Q1 Results Live: Thermax Expects Strong Recovery From Q2 After Weak Q1
Thermax MD and CEO Ashish Bhandari told NDTV Profit that the June quarter was a challenging one, with the company taking a hit from higher project completion costs driven by engineering design changes and an inability to ship equipment worth Rs 300 crore to the Middle East.
Bhandari said projects with lower profitability should largely be behind the company and that it has taken sufficient contingencies for select orders, adding that no further project cost overruns are expected.
He expects issues in the Bio-CNG business to be resolved this year, while order approvals delayed in Tamil Nadu due to a change in government are likely within a week.
Looking ahead, Bhandari said the company expects a significant improvement from the second quarter, with both profitability and revenue set to improve. He added that the order pipeline remains healthy, the order backlog has a strong international mix, and Thermax expects FY27 order inflows to exceed the previous year.
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s live coverage of the Q1FY27 earnings season. This is Yukta, and I'll take you through one of the busiest days of the season. Over 100 companies report results today, including ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and Indian Oil Corporation.
We'll be tracking results and management commentary across sectors through the day, from consumer goods and autos to banking, pharma, energy and metals.
Stay with us as the numbers come in.
Key companies to watch include ITC, Dixon Technologies (India), Century Plyboards (India), Aditya Vision, Maruti Suzuki India, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Bajaj Finserv, Aditya Birla Capital, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Aadhar Housing Finance, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Strides Pharma Science, Concord Biotech, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Indian Oil Corporation, GAIL (India), SJVN, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, ABB India, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Shree Cement, Kirloskar Brothers, Voltamp Transformers, Blue Dart Express, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts, Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts, Shadowfax Technologies, and Urban Company.
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