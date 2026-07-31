Q1 Results Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki, ITC, Dixon Tech, Indian Oil, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv Earnings In Focus

Q1 Results Live Updates: Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of Q1 FY27 earnings. Today marks one of the busiest days of the season, with over 100 companies scheduled to announce results.

Key names reporting today include ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Indian Oil Corporation. Several companies will also hold analyst conference calls after their results, where management is expected to comment on demand trends, margin outlook, capital expenditure plans and growth strategy.

Follow NDTV Profit's Q1 Results Live Updates for the latest earnings announcements, key financial highlights, management commentary, analyst reactions, conference call takeaways and stock price moves as the June-quarter results season unfolds in real time.

Stay tuned for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements.