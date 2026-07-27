Vedanta Power Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

With earnings season for the quarter ended June 30 currently in one of its busiest stretches, a stacked lineup of prominent names have begun declaring dates for their results, along with commencing their announcements, with energy sector player Vedanta Power Ltd set to announce its first quarterly results.

Vedanta Power is in focus, having been a newly minted subsidiary after the demerger of mining and energy giant Vedanta Ltd. on June 15, 2026.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company remains closed for designated persons from July 1, 2026, to July 31, 2026 (both days are included), in compliance with the Company's Insider Trading Prohibition Code and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

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Vedanta Power Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

Vedanta Power on Monday said that it will declare the financial results for the first quarter of FY27 on July 30, 2026.

"The board of directors will meet on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026," the press release said.

The power company did not confirm the declaration of an interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2026-27 on the same date.

Vedanta Power Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The firm will conduct a conference call after the declaration of its first financial results, for the duration of 60 minutes on July 30, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. IST, concluding at 6:30 p.m. The company's senior management will discuss its performance and answer queries from participants during the earnings call. Those who wish to join are required to dial the telephone numbers: +91 22 6280 1114 and +91 22 7115 8015, which are in the universal dial-in format.

The Indian National Toll-Free number is: 1 800 120 1221.

The phone numbers to dial for those wishing to join the call from outside India have also been provided in the exchange filing. A recording of the call will be available on Vedanta Power's official website on July 30, 2026.

The company has also provided a link for interested participants to register. For relevant dial-in numbers from countries other than India, the company has recommended the use of online registration links.

Vedanta Power Stock Movement

Vedanta Power Ltd.'s share price saw a 5.60% uptick in its share price to settle at Rs 36.97 at the end of the day's trade, compared to 0.96% uptick of the NSE Nifty 50.

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The stock opened at Rs 35.74, compared to its previous close of Rs 35.01. During today's trading session, Vedanta Power share price moved in the range of Rs 35.41 to Rs 37.43.

Looking at its last 52-week performance, the stock has touched a low of Rs 33.88 and a high of Rs 49.88. On the performance front, Vedanta Power share price is up 3,597.00% on a year-on-year basis.

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