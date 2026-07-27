Pankaj Tripathi's Ohh My Dog Gets New Release Date; Here's Why

The makers of Ohh My Dog, featuring Pankaj Tripathi and introducing Maahi Rai, have postponed the film's theatrical release by a week. Originally scheduled to arrive in cinemas on July 31, the family entertainer will now release on Aug. 7.

The decision comes just days before its planned debut, with the team citing heavy box office competition and limited screen availability, reported India Today.

Why The Release Date Was Changed

According to the report, the decision to postpone the release was taken late on Sunday night after the makers assessed the theatrical landscape. A large number of cinema screens had already been allocated to The Odyssey and Dhamaal 4, while Spider-Man was also set to release on July 31.

With multiple high-profile films arriving simultaneously, the team behind Ohh My Dog reportedly felt the film would struggle to secure enough screens for a proper nationwide release.

ALSO READ | Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? What We Know

Amit Rai On The Decision

Writer-director Amit Rai told India Today that Ohh My Dog is a family-oriented film, meaning its target audience overlaps with that of the other releases. He explained that the lack of adequate screens would have affected both the film's visibility and its marketing strategy.

Rai said the team decided to move the release by one week in the hope that, after audiences had watched the bigger releases, more theatres would become available for Ohh My Dog. He added that the revised release plan would give the film a better opportunity to connect with viewers.

Pankaj Tripathi On Supporting Meaningful Cinema

Speaking at the film's trailer launch, Pankaj Tripathi emphasised the importance of supporting stories driven by strong content rather than commercial expectations. While interacting with India Today, the actor clarified that his role in the film is limited and described writer-director Amit Rai, child actor Maahi Rai, and the film's canine performers as the true stars of the project.

Tripathi also said the film was not created to earn Rs 200 crore at the box office. Instead, he expressed hope that it would recover its investment and resonate with audiences. Besides Tripathi and Maahi Rai, the film also features Pavan Malhotra and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles.

Watch Trailer Here:

ALSO READ | Who Is Samiksha Shetty? Meet The Wellness Coach From Ayushmaan Sethi's Viral Bali Vlog | Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.