Bhumi Pednekar Joins Rishab Shetty's The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Actor Bhumi Pednekar has joined the cast of The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the upcoming historical epic headlined by Rishab Shetty. The pan-India film, directed and produced by Sandeep Singh, continues to expand its ensemble cast, with Bhumi taking on the role of Belawadi Mallamma, a celebrated warrior queen remembered for her bravery and resistance in Indian history.

Bhumi Pednekar To Portray Belawadi Mallamma

The film's star Bhumi Pednekar is set to play the role of Belawadi Mallamma, a legendary figure from Karnataka who is widely recognised for her courage during the 17th century. The role marks a departure from the actor's previous work, introducing her to a large-scale historical action drama.

Speaking about joining the project, Bhumi expressed her excitement in a statement quoted by The Times of India. She said she felt honoured to be associated with a film based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and described it as a privilege to bring Belawadi Mallamma's story to the screen. The actor also shared that she is a fan of Rishab Shetty's work in Kantara and called the project unlike anything she has done before.

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Star-Studded Cast And Crew

The film stars Rishab Shetty in the lead role, as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The supporting cast includes Shefali Shah, who will portray Rajmata Jijabai, while Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi have also been cast in pivotal roles.

Supported by Sandeep Singh, the historical drama will be a two-film series. The script has been written by Rishi Virmani, with Amit Trivedi composing the music and Prasoon Joshi writing the songs.

Production And Release Plans

According to the makers, the film is scheduled to go on floors later this year. The first instalment of The Pride Of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is slated for a theatrical release on Jan. 21, 2027.

With Bhumi Pednekar joining an already prominent cast, the film continues to position itself as one of the biggest historical productions currently in development in Indian cinema.

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