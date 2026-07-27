Indo-MIM IPO GMP Jumps To Rs 198, Signals 41% Listing Gain On Final Day

Indo-MIM IPO entered its final day of bidding on Monday with the grey market premium climbing to Rs 198, signalling an estimated 41% listing gain. The issue has already been subscribed over seven times, driven by strong NII demand.

Indo-MIM is among the world's largest manufacturers using Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) technology, supplying components to automotive, aerospace, defence and medical industries.

Here's everything investors need to know as subscription closes today.

Indo-MIM IPO GMP Today

Indo-MIM IPO's latest grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 198 as of the latest available update. Based on the latest GMP of Rs 196, the estimated listing price stands at around Rs 683 against the upper issue price of Rs 485, indicating a premium of about 40.82%.

Note: Investors should note that grey market premiums are unofficial and can change sharply before listing.

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Indo-MIM IPO Details

The Indo-MIM IPO comprises:

Fresh issue: 1.03 crore equity shares worth Rs 499.10 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 6.83 crore equity shares worth Rs 3,311.21 crore

The total issue size stands at Rs 3,810.31 crore.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 461-485 per share.

The minimum bid size for retail investors is 30 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,550 at the upper end of the price band.

HDFC Bank Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

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Day 3 Subscription Status: As of the latest update on Day 3, the IPO was subscribed 10.82 times, receiving bids for 59.62 crore shares against 5.51 crore shares on offer.

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) led demand with a 32 times subscription, while the retail portion was subscribed 4.26 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category 6.48 times.

Strong NII participation and a healthy grey market premium indicate robust investor interest, although listing gains remain dependent on market conditions.

Indo-MIM IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status for Indo-MIM IPO is expected to be finalised on July 28, while the shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on July 30.

Indo-MIM IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings.

Indo-MIM Financial Performance

Indo-MIM reported strong FY26 performance, with revenue growing 28% and profit after tax rising 26% year-on-year. Total income increased to Rs 4,320.70 crore, while EBITDA climbed to Rs 1,070.92 crore.

For FY26, Indo-MIM reported:

Total income: Rs 4,320.70 crore, compared with Rs 3,373.97 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 533.54 crore, up from Rs 423.73 crore

EBITDA: Rs 1,070.92 crore versus Rs 932.60 crore a year earlier

Indo-MIM Business

Founded in 1996, Indo-MIM is a precision engineering company specialising in metal injection moulding (MIM) technology. It offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions, including product design, tooling, moulding, finishing and assembly.

The company serves customers across sectors such as automotive, defence, aerospace, medical and consumer products. During FY26, Indo-MIM manufactured more than 6,400 products.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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