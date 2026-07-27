Q1 Results Live: Canara Bank Profit Up 2%, Asset Quality Improves; Coal India To Report June Quarter Earnings

Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 27, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Coal India, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Coforge, Bharat Electronic Ltd (BEL) and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.

At least 50+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday, marking a busy start to the week. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights Coal India and Tata Power. IT services major Coforge will also remain in focus amid its deal wins and guidance outlook. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.



Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Monday, July 27, 2026.