Q1 Results Live: Canara Bank Profit Up 2%, Asset Quality Improves; Coal India To Report June Quarter Earnings
Q1 Results Live Updates: Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Coal India, Bharat Electronics, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Coforge and 50+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 27, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Coal India, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Coforge, Bharat Electronic Ltd (BEL) and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 50+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday, marking a busy start to the week. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights Coal India and Tata Power. IT services major Coforge will also remain in focus amid its deal wins and guidance outlook. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Monday, July 27, 2026.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Canara Bank reports June quarter earnings
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Canara Bank Q1 scorecard
- Net Profit up 2.2% to Rs 4,856 crore Vs Rs 4,752 crore YoY
- Gross NPA At 1.57% Vs 1.84% QoQ
- Net NPA At 0.36% Vs 0.43% QoQ
- NII up 13% to Rs 10,215 crore Vs Rs 9,009 crore YoY
- Provisions At Rs 2,080 crore Vs Rs 992 Cr QoQ
- Provisions At Rs 2,080 crore Vs Rs 2,352 crore YoY
- Op Profit up 1% to Rs 8,636 crore Vs Rs 8,554 crore YoY
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Key List Of Companies To Report Q1 Scores Today
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Major Blue-Chip Names To Report Q1 scorecards
Bharat Electronics, Coal India, Tata Power, Canara Bank and Coforge are among the major companies scheduled to announce their June quarter (Q1FY27) results on July 27, making it one of the busiest days of the ongoing earnings season. Apart from the large-cap companies, several other firms are also scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
Key Companies Announcing Q1 Results On July 27:
- Bharat Electronics Ltd
- Coal India
- Tata Power
- Canara Bank
- Indus Towers
- Coforge
- Godfrey Phillips India
- Capri Global Capital
- CCL Products India
- Tata Chemicals
- Usha Martin
- Supreme Petrochem
- NESCO
- P N Gadgil Jewellers
- Sagar Cements
- Balaji Amines
- Northern Arc Capital
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Over 50 companies to declare June quarter earnings today
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: At least 50 companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Monday, marking a busy start to the week. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Market participants are keeping a close watch on heavyweights Coal India and Tata Power. IT services major Coforge will also remain in focus amid its deal wins and guidance outlook. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 27, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several blue-chip majors such as Coal India, Tata Power, Canara Bank, Coforge, Bharat Electronic Ltd (BEL) and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
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