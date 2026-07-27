Dr. Lal PathLabs Gets Higher Target Price After Robust Q1, Yet ICICI Securities Downgrades Rating — Here's Why

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ICICI Securities Report

According to the brokerage ICICI Securities, Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd.s Q1 FY27 performance was a beat on all fronts.

The brokerage believes that the benefits of network additions are now kicking in, with patient volumes growing a strong 8.2% YoY and sample volumes up 10.7%.

Higher contributions from specialised tests and a CGHS price revision (~2-3%) boosted a ~10% YoY increase in average revenue per patient.

While the company has reported strong growth for the last two quarters, sustainability of the run-rate in Q2 FY27 could indicate a trend change.

Management has upgraded FY27 revenue growth guidance to the mid-teens range, though the Ebitdea margin outlook is unchanged.

ICICI Securities has raised FY27/28E earnings per share by ~9/5% to factor in better growth and margins; downgrade to Hold with a higher target price of Rs 1,690 from Rs 1,460.

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Isec Dr Lal Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: SBI Life Shares: ICICI Securities Maintains Bullish Stance, Sees 26% Upside After Strong Q1 Results — Check Target Price

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