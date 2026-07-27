Bank of Baroda Data Leak: Customer Data, Aadhaar Details Exposed? What We Know So Far

Bank of Baroda has allegedly suffered a major data breach, with a threat actor claiming to have leaked nearly 1TB of sensitive data on the dark web, according to a report by India Today.

The alleged dataset is said to contain personal and corporate banking information, including Aadhaar numbers, customer names, loan records, savings and current account details, NetBanking user information, NRI and corporate banking records, customer support material, and branch and ATM-related documents.

The hacker has also shared sample documents online. Software engineer and CashlessConsumer founder Srikanth Lakshmanan said the link to the leaked data was live and described the incident as "a cyber disaster."

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According to the report, Lakshmanan said that he was able to verify a portion of the leaked files, which allegedly include internal Bank of Baroda documents such as branch audit reports, loan appraisal documents, internal communications, vigilance investigation records, bobWorld audit reports, and customer application forms from multiple branches across the country.

The breach was first flagged on July 25 by dark web tracking website ransomeware.live, according to Lakshmanan.

While no hacking group has publicly claimed responsibility, Lakshmanan believes the attack may have been carried out by a relatively new cybercrime group called TripleX. He told that the group had made the entire dataset publicly available on a Tor site.

The same group was reportedly linked to a cyberattack on Indonesian state-owned lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia in May, where around 2TB of data, including contracts, personal identification details, financial transaction histories and internal banking documents, was allegedly stolen.

As of now, Bank of Baroda has not issued a public statement on the alleged breach. There has also been no confirmation from CERT-In or the Reserve Bank of India, according to report.

The report noted that while there has been no recent confirmed breach of Bank of Baroda's internal systems, cybersecurity firm UpGuard had reported in September 2025 that an exposed third-party cloud database contained more than 273,000 Indian banking records, around 6,000 of which were linked to Bank of Baroda.

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