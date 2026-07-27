Caught On Camera: AK-47 Used To Open Fire During Student Protest In Bihar's Siwan; Cop Suspended

A police constable has been suspended after he was seen firing an AK-47 assault rifle during violent student protests in Bihar's Siwan district, Superintendent of Police (SP) Puran Kumar Jha confirmed. The disciplinary action was initiated after a video of the incident, which took place during the July 25 "Bihar Bandh", went viral on social media.

According to the SP, the Bihar Police Headquarters directed immediate action against the constable, who has been suspended pending a departmental inquiry. Jha said the use of the AK-47 was not authorised under the circumstances, and departmental proceedings have been initiated against the personnel involved, as per The Times of India.

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The incident occurred during statewide protests over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy, with student organisations demanding accountability and broader education reforms. Demonstrators had organised the Bihar Bandh to press for action over alleged examination irregularities.

Political reactions

The incident triggered sharp political reactions, with Opposition leaders questioning the use of force against student protesters. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the state administration, alleging that the police had used excessive force during the demonstrations and raising concerns over the deployment of an assault rifle against protesters.

“The entire system is downright murderous towards students. News is coming in that AK-47 bullets have been fired at protesting students in Bihar, and hundreds of students have been arrested, with FIRs being filed against them,” Gandhi said in his post.

He added, “In Delhi, pellet guns were fired at students, and in Bihar, AK-47s. Whether it's Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, or Delhi, the pattern is the same everywhere. I've said it before: this government is dishonest. Real reform is beyond their capability. They'll backtrack on their words and use every trick in the book to suppress students' voices.”

Yadav also posted a video of the series of incidents, stating, “During a student protest in Siwan, police opened fire directly on students. AK-47s were also fired.”

Protest turns violent

Police said the Siwan protest escalated when demonstrators pelted stones and water bottles, injuring security personnel, including SP Jha. In response, security forces deployed tear gas and carried out a lathi charge to disperse the crowd before the firing incident occurred.

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