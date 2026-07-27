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MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List To Be OUT Today: Direct Link To Download CAP Rank List

The MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List will be released today. Here's the direct link to check your CAP rank, Round 1 schedule, seat matrix and counselling dates.

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MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List To Be OUT Today: Direct Link To Download CAP Rank List
MHT CET Final merit list & CAP round 1 to be released today.
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The Maharashtra CET Cell is releasing the MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List today (July 27) for BE and BTech admissions. Candidates will be able to check their Maharashtra State and All India ranks once the list becomes available on the official CAP portal. 

In conjunction with the final merit list, the CET Cell will also publish the provisional vacant seat matrix categorised by type for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1. This release will signal the commencement of the subsequent phase of engineering admissions, during which applicants will indicate their preferred colleges and subjects via the online option form.

MHT CET 2026 Merit List: Direct Link

The direct link to access the MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List will be provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download MHT CET 2026 Merit List

Step 1: Access the official B.E./B.Tech admission portal at fe2026.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link labelled “Check Final MHT CET 2026 Merit List Status”.

Step 3: Input your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click the submit button to reveal your details.

Step 5: A PDF displaying results will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the PDF for later reference.

MHT CET 2026 Merit List: CAP Round 1 Timeline

EventDate
Final Merit List & Category-wise Seat MatrixJuly 27, 2026
CAP Round 1 Option Form Submission & Choice LockingJuly 28–30, 2026
CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat AllotmentAugust 2, 2026
Seat Acceptance & Reporting to Allotted InstituteAugust 3–5, 2026
CAP Round 2 Vacant Seat MatrixAugust 6, 2026

MHT CET 2026 Merit List & Tiebreaker Factor

The CET Cell creates distinct final merit lists for Maharashtra State (MS) candidates as well as All India (AI) candidates. The ranks for Maharashtra State are compiled using MHT CET scores, while All India ranks are primarily based on JEE Main scores.

In instances where multiple candidates achieve the same final percentile, the CET Cell employs inter se merit rules for tie-breaking. The order for resolving ties prioritises Mathematics marks first, followed by Physics, Chemistry, and age considerations.

Candidates who lodged grievances between July 23 and July 25, 2026, should confirm that any corrections have been made before submitting the CAP Round 1 option form.

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