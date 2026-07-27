Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Rallies Above 23,950, Sensex Surges Over 600 Points; Moschip Tech Slumps 9%
Infosys, Bajaj Finance and Eternal were the top gainers in the NSE Nifty 50. All the 11 sectoral gauges compiled by the NSE advanced, led by the NSE Nifty IT Index's 1.4% rally.
Indian benchmarks indices rallied on Monday, halting a give-day losing streak amid positive global cues and falling crude oil prices. The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.8% to 23,964.50 and the BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.8% or 637 points to 76,696.38.
Asian markets were trading mixed on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.26%, while the Topix index rose 0.4%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.68%.
Last checked, Brent crude futures were down over 4% at $87 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 4.5% at $85 per barrel.
Gold rose on Monday as Brent crude retreated from above $100 a barrel, while investors assessed developments in the Middle East conflict.
US Gold Futures last traded 0.81% higher at $4,103.75 per ounce.
Stock Market Live: Dr Lal PathLabs Expects Mid-Teens Margin Growth In FY27
- Dr Lal PathLabs' Group CFO and CEO Ved Goel told NDTV Profit that the company expects margins to grow in the mid-teens during FY27.
- He said improvements in product mix and geographical mix are expected to support margin expansion.
- Goel noted that the core Delhi-NCR market continued to deliver double-digit growth.
- The company is also evaluating growth opportunities in South India and Western India to expand its presence.
- Management said it expects to have a clearer view on FY27 guidance after the conclusion of Q2.
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise In Pre-Open Trade Ahead Of Market Open
- The BSE Sensex was up 574.25 points, or 0.75%, at 76,634.02 in pre-open trade.
- The Nifty 50 gained 160.95 points, or 0.68%, to 23,928.40.
- The gains indicate a positive start for Indian equities ahead of the opening bell, tracking supportive global cues and ongoing earnings announcements.
Stock Market Live: Laurus Labs Q1 Net Profit More Than Doubles As Revenue Hits Record High
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Laurus Labs reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, with Q1 revenue rising 29% year-on-year to Rs 2,026 crore from Rs 1,570 crore.
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EBITDA increased 67% to Rs 638 crore from Rs 382 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 31.5% from 24.3%.
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Net profit surged to Rs 368 crore from Rs 163 crore a year earlier.
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The company said profitability was supported by a better business mix, higher CDMO contribution and improved capacity utilisation. CDMO revenue rose to Rs 870 crore, growing 67% YoY and 48% QoQ, driven by supplies for commercial projects.
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Revenue from the Affordable Medicines segment stood at Rs 1,156 crore, up 10% year-on-year, supported by stable ARV demand and growth in formulations.
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Laurus Labs said its joint venture with KRKA is progressing as planned, with Phase-I production blocks expected to commence operations by mid-2027.
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The company doubled its FY27 capex guidance to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 1,000 crore, citing near-term demand from existing customers.
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Management said it sees multiple opportunities in the GLP-1 segment and expects peptides to become a meaningful business area. The company aims to become a fully integrated pharmaceutical player over the next three to four years.
Stock Market Live: Laurus Labs Q1 Net Profit More Than Doubles As Revenue Hits Record High
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Laurus Labs reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue, with Q1 revenue rising 29% year-on-year to Rs 2,026 crore from Rs 1,570 crore.
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EBITDA increased 67% to Rs 638 crore from Rs 382 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded to 31.5% from 24.3%.
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Net profit surged to Rs 368 crore from Rs 163 crore a year earlier.
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The company said profitability was supported by a better business mix, higher CDMO contribution and improved capacity utilisation. CDMO revenue rose to Rs 870 crore, growing 67% YoY and 48% QoQ, driven by supplies for commercial projects.
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Revenue from the Affordable Medicines segment stood at Rs 1,156 crore, up 10% year-on-year, supported by stable ARV demand and growth in formulations.
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Laurus Labs said its joint venture with KRKA is progressing as planned, with Phase-I production blocks expected to commence operations by mid-2027.
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The company doubled its FY27 capex guidance to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 1,000 crore, citing near-term demand from existing customers.
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Management said it sees multiple opportunities in the GLP-1 segment and expects peptides to become a meaningful business area. The company aims to become a fully integrated pharmaceutical player over the next three to four years.
Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start, Trades 119.5 Points Higher
- Gift Nifty was trading at 23,926.00 at 9:02 AM, with an implied gain of 119.50 points.
- The indication points to a positive opening for Indian equities compared with Friday's close.
- Traders will watch earnings announcements and global market cues for further direction after the opening bell.
Stock Market Live: MV Electrosystems IPO Price Band Fixed At Rs 400-425 Per Share
- MV Electrosystems has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 400-425 per share.
- Investors will be able to bid for shares within the announced price range during the IPO subscription period.
- The final issue price will be determined based on investor demand within the specified band.
Stock Market Live: Welspun Corp Secures Rs 960 Crore Order For Coated Line Pipes
- Welspun Corp said it has received an order worth Rs 960 crore for the supply of coated line pipes, according to an exchange filing.
- The order will be executed through the company's manufacturing facility in the US.
- Following the order win, Welspun Corp's consolidated global order book has crossed Rs 25,750 crore.
Stock Market Live: Coal India Q1 Revenue Seen Rising 23%; Margins May Remain Under Pressure
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Coal India is expected to report Q1 revenue of Rs 44,055.2 crore, up 22.9% from Rs 35,842.2 crore a year earlier, driven by higher sales volumes and stronger e-auction volumes.
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Net profit is projected to increase 1.9% year-on-year to Rs 8,906.6 crore from Rs 8,743.4 crore, while EBITDA is expected to decline 1.7% to Rs 12,310.8 crore from Rs 12,521.4 crore.
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EBITDA margin is estimated to contract to 27.9% from 34.9%, reflecting higher input costs and lower realisations.
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Coal production is expected to decline about 7% year-on-year, while sales volumes are likely to increase around 3%.
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E-auction volumes are estimated at 30 million tonnes, up from 21 million tonnes a year ago, with the e-auction mix rising to 15% from 11%.
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E-auction premium is expected at around 44%, while fuel and explosive costs remained elevated during the quarter.
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Investors will watch management commentary on dividend prospects following subsidiary listings, trends in e-auction realisations, and the company's production and sales volume guidance for the rest of FY27.
Stock Market Live: IDFC First Bank Q1 Profit More Than Doubles, Approves Rs 20,000 Crore Fundraising
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IDFC First Bank reported a Q1 net profit of Rs 1,075 crore, more than doubling from Rs 463 crore a year ago. Net interest income (NII) rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 5,972 crore from Rs 4,933 crore.
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Operating profit increased 14% to Rs 2,553 crore from Rs 2,239 crore, while provisions declined to Rs 1,144 crore from Rs 1,659 crore a year earlier.
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Asset quality improved, with Gross NPA declining to 1.51% from 1.61% in the previous quarter and Net NPA falling to 0.44% from 0.48%.
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The bank said loan growth was driven by retail and SME segments, while deposit growth was supported by CASA expansion. Lower funding costs aided NIM improvement during the quarter.
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Management guided for an FY27 Return on Assets (RoA) of 1%.
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Separately, the board approved raising up to Rs 7,500 crore through equity and up to Rs 12,500 crore through debt instruments.
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Following the results, CLSA upgraded the stock to 'Outperform' from 'Hold' and raised its target price to Rs 95 from Rs 73, citing strong operating performance, lower credit-cost guidance, improving profitability and better-than-expected asset quality.
Stock Market Live: BEL Q1 Revenue Seen Rising 14%; Investors To Watch Order Pipeline And QRSAM Timeline
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Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) is expected to report Q1 revenue of Rs 5,028.6 crore, up 13.9% from Rs 4,416.8 crore a year earlier, driven by continued execution of defence contracts.
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EBITDA is estimated at Rs 1,335.6 crore, up 7.7% year-on-year from Rs 1,239.9 crore, while EBITDA margin is expected to moderate to 26.6% from 28.1% due to higher semiconductor costs and weaker operating leverage compared with Q4.
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Net profit is projected to decline 2.3% to Rs 946.7 crore from Rs 969.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.
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Q1 order inflows are estimated at around Rs 3,510 crore, with defence ordering activity expected to remain subdued during the quarter.
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BEL's order book is estimated at about Rs 72,510 crore at the end of Q1, with stronger ordering activity anticipated in the remainder of FY27.
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Investors will watch management commentary on the Rs 30,000 crore QRSAM order, semiconductor cost pressures, order execution prospects and BEL's opportunity in the P-75(I) submarine programme, which is estimated at around Rs 14,000 crore.
Stock Market Live: Oil Market Adapting To Geopolitical Risks, Says Richard Redoglia
- Richard Redoglia told NDTV Profit that the UAE potentially leaving OPEC would be a significant development for global oil markets.
- He said there were concerns that the Houthis could target Saudi Arabia's oil production, while worries around a potential US-Iran conflict remain.
- Redoglia noted that major energy companies are increasingly adapting to fluctuations in crude oil prices.
- He said 30-day crude oil volatility has moderated compared with recent months, with prices trading in a range of $68-$102 per barrel.
- Redoglia added that Indian refiners have benefited from disruptions caused by attacks on Russian refineries.
Stock Market Live: Shriram Finance Q1 Profit Beats Estimates, NII Rises 33.7%
- Shriram Finance reported a Q1 net profit of Rs 3,444 crore, ahead of the estimate of Rs 3,137 crore and up 34% year-on-year.
- Net interest income (NII) increased 33.7% to Rs 8,056 crore from Rs 6,026 crore a year ago, while total income rose 16.2% to Rs 13,412 crore from Rs 11,542 crore.
- Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 9.04% from 8.61% in the previous quarter.
- Gross NPA stood at 4.64% compared with 4.58% in Q4, while Net NPA was unchanged at 2.33%, better than the estimate of 2.39%.
- Assets under management (AUM) grew 15.3% year-on-year to Rs 3.13 lakh crore, with commercial vehicle AUM rising 47% to Rs 1.47 lakh crore.
- The company said passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle loans grew around 20%, while construction equipment loan growth declined 25%. Return on Assets (RoA) improved to 3.93% from 3.63% in the previous quarter.
Stock Market Live: Sigma Advanced Systems Wins Rs 1,013 Crore Export Order For Artillery Shells
- Sigma Advanced Systems said it has secured an export order worth Rs 1,013 crore from a North American customer, according to an exchange filing.
- The order is for the supply of Base Bleed Artillery Shells.
- The contract adds to the company's export order book and strengthens its presence in the global defence market.
Stock Market Live: Dr Lal PathLabs Q1 Profit Rises 28.8%, Reports Strongest Quarterly Growth In Four Years
- Dr Lal PathLabs reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 170 crore in Q1, up 28.8% from Rs 132 crore a year earlier, while revenue rose 19.1% to Rs 798 crore from Rs 670 crore.
- EBITDA increased 28.7% year-on-year to Rs 248 crore from Rs 192 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 31% from 28.7%, its highest level since Q1 FY22.
- The company said growth was driven by higher sample volumes, improved realisation per sample and operating leverage. Patient volumes rose 8.2%, while sample volumes increased 10.7% during the quarter.
- Delhi-NCR continued to be the key growth market, supported by double-digit growth and higher realisations.
- Subsidiary Suburban Diagnostics continued its recovery, with growth supported by digital integration, network expansion and radiology additions.
- Dr Lal PathLabs said it plans to add 12-15 laboratories and 2-4 radiology centres during FY27. The company has also incorporated a subsidiary in Dubai, adding to its existing presence in Nepal and Bangladesh.
- Management said revisions under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) are contributing to revenue growth and could provide a 2-3% revenue benefit over the next few quarters.
- The company said FY27 growth is likely to be closer to the mid-teens, supported by the strong performance in the first quarter.
Stock Market Live: OneSource Specialty Q1 Reports Profit As Revenue Jumps 37%
- OneSource Specialty reported consolidated revenue of Rs 449 crore in Q1, up 37.2% from Rs 327 crore a year earlier.
- EBITDA rose 39.5% year-on-year to Rs 123.3 crore from Rs 88.4 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 27.5% from 27%.
- The company reported a net profit of Rs 25 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 18 lakh in the year-ago period.
- Revenue growth was driven by the commercial launch of semaglutide, new master service agreements and customer wins.
- The company said margin improvement on a sequential basis was supported by operating leverage from higher semaglutide revenue and reiterated its FY28 target of $400 million in organic revenue with an EBITDA margin of 40%.
Stock Market Live: Tanfac Industries Q1 Net Profit Falls 13% Amid Higher Input Costs
- Tanfac Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16.8 crore in Q1, down 13% from Rs 19.4 crore a year earlier.
- Revenue increased 6.3% year-on-year to Rs 187.2 crore from Rs 176 crore.
- EBITDA declined 1.3% to Rs 28.6 crore from Rs 29 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 15.3% from 16.4%.
- The company said margins were impacted by higher raw material costs, including an increase in sulphur prices, as well as elevated fuel costs.
- Profit was affected by lower operating earnings and deferred tax adjustments during the quarter.
Stock Market Live: NTPC Q1 Profit Rises 11.8%, Beats Estimates On Higher Generation
- NTPC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,721 crore in Q1, up 11.8% from Rs 6,011 crore a year earlier.
- Revenue increased 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 50,741 crore from Rs 47,064 crore, while EBITDA rose 29% to Rs 16,231 crore from Rs 12,579 crore.
- EBITDA margin expanded to 32% from 26.7% in the year-ago period.
- The company's performance was supported by higher power generation, improved plant utilisation and increased contribution from subsidiaries and joint ventures.
- NTPC added 196 MW of standalone capacity during the quarter, while the group commissioned 1,796 MW of capacity. The company said 16.4 GW of renewable energy capacity is currently under construction.
Stock Market Live: Birla Corp Q1 Profit Falls 3.2% Despite Higher Revenue
- Birla Corp reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 116 crore in Q1, down 3.2% from Rs 120 crore a year earlier.
- Revenue increased 7.8% year-on-year to Rs 2,646 crore from Rs 2,454 crore.
- EBITDA declined 1.3% to Rs 342 crore from Rs 347 crore, while EBITDA margin narrowed to 12.9% from 14.1%.
- Cement sales volume rose 5% year-on-year to 5.05 million tonnes.
- EBITDA per tonne declined to Rs 675 from Rs 715 a year ago, while capacity utilisation stood at 98%.
Stock Market Live: AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Net Profit Jumps 37% To Rs 796 Crore
- AU Small Finance Bank reported a Q1 net profit of Rs 796 crore, up 37% from Rs 581 crore a year ago.
- Net interest income (NII) rose 32% year-on-year to Rs 2,696 crore from Rs 2,045 crore.
- Operating profit increased 9.4% to Rs 1,435 crore from Rs 1,312 crore.
- Gross NPA stood at 2.10% versus 2.03% in the previous quarter, while net NPA was 0.76% versus 0.74%.
- Provisions were Rs 371 crore, compared with Rs 533 crore a year ago and Rs 269 crore in the preceding quarter.
- The bank also elevated COO Yogesh Jain to the position of Deputy CEO.
Stock Market Live: Vedant Fashions Q1 Net Profit Rises 14.7% To Rs 80.6 Crore
- Vedant Fashions reported a Q1 net profit of Rs 80.6 crore, up 14.7% from Rs 70.3 crore a year earlier.
- Revenue increased 7.2% year-on-year to Rs 301 crore from Rs 281 crore.
- EBITDA rose 8.6% to Rs 131 crore from Rs 121 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 43.5% from 42.9%.
- The company reappointed Chairman and Managing Director Ravi Modi for five years with effect from Aug. 28 and also reappointed Shilpi Modi as Whole-Time Director from the same date.
Stock Market Live: SMC Global Board Approves Fundraising Of Up To Rs 150 Crore Through NCDs
- SMC Global Securities said its board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), according to an exchange filing.
- The fundraising will be undertaken through debt instruments.
- The company disclosed the board approval through a regulatory filing.
Stock Market Live: Nvidia In Talks With OpenAI On Data Centre Financing, WSJ Reports
- Nvidia is in discussions with OpenAI to help guarantee financing for data centre projects, according to a Wall Street Journal report cited by Bloomberg.
- The financing package under discussion could support investments of up to $250 billion, with total project costs potentially reaching $500 billion, the report said.
- The talks are focused on funding infrastructure required for large-scale artificial intelligence and data centre expansion.
- Separately, Nvidia is set to acquire a 4.5% stake in Naver, according to the report.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Trade Mixed; Australia Leads Gains While Taiwan Declines
- Asian markets traded mixed on Monday, with Australia's ASX 200 rising 0.92%, the strongest gain among major regional indices.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.35%, while New Zealand's NZX 50 gained 0.29%. Malaysia's benchmark index rose 0.26%.
- Taiwan's benchmark index fell 0.52%, while South Korea's Kospi declined 0.31%. China's Shanghai Composite slipped 0.21%.
- Singapore's STI was down 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 was little changed, down 0.06%.
Stock Market Live: Juniper Green India IPO Price Band Fixed At Rs 214-225 Per Share
- Juniper Green India has set the price band for its initial public offering at Rs 214-225 per share.
- The IPO will be offered within the announced price range during the subscription period.
- Investors will be able to bid for shares at prices within the specified band.
Stock Market Live: DIIs Remain Net Buyers; FPIs Sell Shares Worth Rs 4,024 Crore
- Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers on July 24, purchasing equities worth Rs 5,589.28 crore, with buys of Rs 17,254.44 crore against sales of Rs 11,665.16 crore.
- Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net sellers, offloading equities worth Rs 4,024.06 crore. FPIs bought shares worth Rs 10,470.69 crore and sold shares worth Rs 14,494.75 crore.
- The data indicates continued domestic support for the market despite foreign investor selling.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Ends Below 23,800, Sensex Falls 332 Points In The Previous Session
- In the previous session, the Nifty 50 closed at 23,767.45, down 102.15 points, or 0.43%.
- The Sensex settled at 76,059.77, lower by 331.62 points, or 0.43%.
- Both benchmark indices ended the session in the red amid broad-based selling across sectors.
Stock Market Live: Gift Nifty Signals Positive Start For Indian Markets
- Gift Nifty was trading at 23,943, up 136.5 points, indicating a positive opening for Indian equities.
- The gains in Gift Nifty suggest stronger sentiment ahead of the start of cash market trading.
- Traders will monitor global cues, earnings announcements and institutional flows for further direction.
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