Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Rallies Above 23,950, Sensex Surges Over 600 Points; Moschip Tech Slumps 9%

Indian benchmarks indices rallied on Monday, halting a give-day losing streak amid positive global cues and falling crude oil prices. The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.8% to 23,964.50 and the BSE Sensex rose as much as 0.8% or 637 points to 76,696.38.

Asian markets were trading mixed on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.26%, while the Topix index rose 0.4%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.9%. South Korea's Kospi was up 0.68%.

Last checked, Brent crude futures were down over 4% at $87 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 4.5% at $85 per barrel.

Gold rose on Monday as Brent crude retreated from above $100 a barrel, while ‌investors assessed developments in the Middle East conflict.

US Gold Futures last traded 0.81% higher at $4,103.75 per ounce.