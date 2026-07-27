7.38 Lakh LEGO Bricks, 2,100 Hours: Man Sets Guinness World Record With Largest Mosaic

A giant LEGO artwork built with 738,000 bricks has earned a Guinness World Records title for the Largest LEGO Mosaic (Multiple Panels). Created by Master Builder Ritam Bhatnagar over 2,100 hours, the mosaic was unveiled in Mumbai.

Ritam Bhatnagar Reflects on the Guinness Honour

Announcing the achievement on Instagram, Bhatnagar shared his excitement, writing, "Still feels unreal saying this... I am officially a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS holder!" Reflecting on his journey, he said that if someone had told his three-year-old self that he would one day hold a Guinness World Record, he would never have believed it.

However, he said the recognition belonged to everyone who stood beside him throughout the project.

"This record isn't just mine. It's the result of people loving me coming together, believing in crazy ideas, 20-hour days, weirdest possible obstacle-solving, and a whole lot of people believing in a dream that sounded impossible," he wrote.

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Bhatnagar thanked his parents for taking charge of the project from designing the mosaic and sourcing the LEGO bricks to helping build the final installation. He also acknowledged RJ Megha for encouraging him as an artist, while expressing gratitude to his close friends and the many volunteers who stepped in whenever support was needed to help bring the ambitious project to life.

Calling the achievement only the beginning of a bigger journey, Bhatnagar wrote, "This milestone means a lot, but honestly it also feels like the beginning." He added that he hopes to build even larger LEGO installations that leave people asking, "How on the earth did they build that?"

World Record At Store Launch

The Guinness World Record coincided with the opening of Mumbai's first official LEGO Store at R City Mall in Ghatkopar on July 25, 2026.

Celebrating the occasion, LEGO India wrote, "A new home for play. A new world record." The company announced that Master Builder Ritam Bhatnagar and LEGO fans had helped secure the Guinness World Records title while marking the launch of the city's first dedicated LEGO Store.

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