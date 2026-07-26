House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 6: Release Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where to Watch — All You Need to Know

Every episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 has pushed Westeros deeper into chaos, and Episode 6 looks set to continue that momentum. With enemies closing in, kingdoms preparing for war and the Dance of the Dragons nearing another crucial milestone, the stakes have never been higher.

What Happened in Episode 5?

Episode 5 saw tensions escalate across Westeros. At Harrenhal, Alys Rivers helped Aemond Targaryen recover before he rescued her from bounty hunters. Aegon II clashed with Larys Strong, killed the man who had humiliated him, and Tyland Lannister arrived at Rook's Rest.

Elsewhere, Addam Velaryon and Baela Targaryen searched for Aemond and Vhagar, while Criston Cole's plan to stop Oscar Tully's army failed, prompting Gwayne Hightower to abandon him.

In King's Landing, Alicent failed to persuade Helaena to end her pregnancy and stopped Mysaria from revealing the secret to Rhaenyra. The two later became trapped while escaping through a hidden passage.

Meanwhile, Daemon Targaryen uncovered Ormund Hightower's role in the City Watch murders and learned he had declared Daeron Targaryen king. The episode ended with Daemon discovering more murdered guards, underscoring the war's growing brutality.

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What To Expect From Episode 6?

Following the events of Episode 5, the war for the Iron Throne intensifies as Team Black and Team Green move closer to all-out conflict. The promo shows Rhaenyra Targaryen under increasing pressure as her Small Council struggles after the Gold Cloak murders, while Ormund Hightower appears determined to tighten his hold on the war.

The trailer also hints at fresh battles in the Riverlands and key players heading towards Tumbleton, setting the stage for the next major chapter in the Dance of the Dragons.

Episode Schedule

Like the previous season, House of the Dragon Season 3 will consist of eight episodes, with new chapters releasing weekly.

Episode 1: Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood - Out Now

Episode 2: Queen's Landing - Out Now

Episode 3: Rhaenyra Triumphant - Out Now

Episode 4: Tumbleton - Out Now

Episode 5: Unbowed and Unbent - Out Now

Episode 6: July 26/27

Episode 7: August 2/3

Episode 8: August 9/10

Cast, Crew

Several key cast members have returned, including Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

The season is helmed by four rotating directors — Loni Peristere, Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado and Andrij Parekh. Ryan Condal remains in charge of the show's overall direction as showrunner.

When, Where To Watch?

For viewers in India, the sixth episode of House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday and will stream exclusively on JioHotstar.

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Watch The Episode Preview Here:

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