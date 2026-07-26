Stocks To Watch Today: SAIL, Bank Of Baroda, REC, NTPC, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank

Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd., Bank of Baroda Ltd., REC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consumer Products Ltd., and NTPC Ltd. are going to catch investors' attention on Monday.

Here are notable earnings to look forward to and key corporate announcements that came after Friday's corporate hours:

Earnings In Focus

Aeroflex Industries Ltd | Aurionpro Solutions Ltd | Balaji Amines Ltd | Bharat Electronics Ltd | Canara Bank | CCL Products (India) Ltd | Capri Global Capital Ltd | Coal India Ltd | Coforge Ltd | Epigral Ltd | Gallantt Ispat Ltd | Godfrey Phillips India Ltd | Gravita India Ltd | Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd | Home First Finance Company India Ltd | Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd | Indus Towers Ltd | JK Paper Ltd | Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd | NESCO Ltd | Northern Arc Capital Ltd | P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd | R R Kabel Ltd | Sagar Cements Ltd | Supreme Petrochem Ltd | Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd | Tata Chemicals Ltd | Tata Power Company Ltd | Tejas Networks Ltd | Tilaknagar Industries Ltd | Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd | Usha Martin Ltd

Stocks In News

NTPC: Board approved issuing NCDs worth up to Rs 12,000 crore in up to 12 tranches. The company also commissioned 64.76 MW of the 225 MW Khavda Solar PV project, taking NTPC Group's capacity to 91,030 MW.

Bank of Baroda: Board approved enhancing overseas fundraising by introducing a US$1 billion Green & ESG Bond sub-limit under its US$4 billion MTN programme. It also increased the overseas borrowing limit to US$10 billion from US$5 billion.

HDFC Bank: To redeem its US$1 billion 3.7% Additional Tier-1 bonds in full on Aug. 25, 2026, after exercising the call option.

Maruti Suzuki: Launched the new Brezza Turbo Boosterjet.

NBCC: Secured two PMC orders worth Rs 108.85 crore — Rs 88.43 crore for boys' and girls' hostels in Odisha and Rs 20.42 crore for a Clean Plant Centre laboratory and office building at ICAR-CITH, Srinagar.

Indo Tech Transformers: Received NTPC approval for an order for 2x90 MVA, 400 kV transformers for BESS projects.

IDFC First Bank: Board approved an enabling resolution to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through a mix of equity and debt instruments. Additionally, the bank has fixed August 7, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend for FY26.

Key Earnings Post Market Hours

IDFC First Bank (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Net profit at Rs 1,075 crore versus Rs 463 crore.

Net interest income up 21% to Rs 5,972 crore versus Rs 4,933 crore.

Operating profit up 14% to Rs 2,553 crore versus Rs 2,239 crore.

Provisions at Rs 1,144 crore versus Rs 1,659 crore.

Gross NPA at 1.51% versus 1.61% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.44% versus 0.48% (QoQ).

SBI Cards (Q1, YoY)

Total income up 3.4% to Rs 5,205 crore versus Rs 5,035 crore.

Interest income down 2.9% to Rs 2,421 crore versus Rs 2,493 crore.

NII down 0.2% to Rs 1,676 crore versus Rs 1,680 crore.

Provisions down 13.6% to Rs 948 crore versus Rs 1,097 crore.

Net profit up 19.4% to Rs 664 crore versus Rs 556 crore.

Gross NPA down 36 bps to 2% versus 2.4%.

Net NPA down 21 bps to 0.8% versus 1%.

New accounts up 17.8% to 10.23 lakh versus 8.73 lakh.

Bank of Baroda (Q1, Standalone YoY)

Interest income up 6.8% to Rs 33,211 crore versus Rs 31,091 crore.

NII up 9.5% to Rs 12,526 crore versus Rs 11,435 crore.

Operating profit down 1.3% to Rs 8,127 crore versus Rs 8,236 crore.

Net profit down 71.9% to Rs 1,278 crore versus Rs 4,541 crore.

Provisions to Rs 643 crore versus Rs 3,150 crore.

Gross NPA at 1.99% versus 1.89%.

Net NPA at 0.5% versus 0.45%.

Global NIM at 2.77% versus 2.91%.

Global NIM at 2.77% versus 2.89%.

Slippages to Rs 3,183 crore versus Rs 2,944 crore.

Took one-time hit of Rs 5,680 crore on NMC case settlement.

Bank of India (Q1, YoY)

NII up 12.6% to Rs 6,833 crore versus Rs 6,068 crore.

Net profit up 36.2% to Rs 3,068 crore versus Rs 2,252 crore.

Provisions to Rs 964 crore versus Rs 1,096 crore.

Gross NPA at 1.81% versus 1.98%.

Net NPA at 0.51% versus 0.56%.

Global NIM at 2.52% in Q1.

REC (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Total income down 2.4% to Rs 14,470 crore.

Net profit down 6.1% to Rs 4,193 crore versus Rs 4,466 crore.

NIM at 3.34% in Q1 FY27.

Stage 3 assets at 0.11%.

Board declared first interim dividend of Rs 4.25/share.

Jindal Steel (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue down 4.5% to Rs 15,482 crore versus Rs 16,218 crore.

Ebitda down 9.5% to Rs 2,660 crore versus Rs 2,939 crore.

Margin at 17.2% versus 18.1%.

Net profit down 19.1% to Rs 845 crore versus Rs 1,045 crore.

Appointed Sandeep Modi as CFO.

Appointed Rajiv Kumar as COO.

Appointed Vidya Rattan Sharma as MD for two years.

Lodha Developers (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 43.1% to Rs 4,997 crore versus Rs 3,492 crore.

Ebitda up 95.3% to Rs 1,922 crore versus Rs 984 crore.

Margin at 38.5% versus 28.2%.

Net profit up to Rs 1,372 crore versus Rs 675 crore.

SAIL (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue down 14.8% to Rs 26,246 crore versus Rs 30,813 crore.

Ebitda down 5.8% to Rs 4,153 crore versus Rs 4,408 crore.

Margin at 15.8% versus 14.3%.

Net profit down 10.4% to Rs 1,644 crore versus Rs 1,835 crore.

One-time cost of Rs 144 crore in Q1.

Other income to Rs 206 crore versus Rs 352 crore.

NTPC (Q1, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 7.8% to Rs 50,741 crore versus Rs 47,064 crore.

Ebitda up 29% to Rs 16,231 crore versus Rs 12,579 crore.

Margin at 32% versus 26.7%.

Net profit up 11.8% to Rs 6,721 crore versus Rs 6,011 crore.

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