Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4: India Schedule Today, Full Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch

After an eventful third day in Glasgow that saw Jhandu Kumar become India's first medallist on the field at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with a bronze in para powerlifting, attention now turns to Day 4. The 28-year-old from Bihar, who overcame financial hardship and once sold vegetables and drove an auto-rickshaw to support his sporting ambitions, capped a remarkable journey by reaching the Commonwealth podium. India also saw Sachin Siwach advance to the men's 60kg Round of 16 in boxing, while the women's lawn bowls pair extended their unbeaten run with a third consecutive group-stage victory.

Sunday marks the start of India's biggest medal-hunting phase, with Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu leading the weightlifting challenge alongside key boxing bouts and gymnastics finals.

India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Players To Watch Today

Mirabai Chanu

Preeti Pawar

Tapan Mohanty

Pranati Nayak

CWG 2026: Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026

The live telecast of Day 4 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the live stream of the events on the Sony LIV app and website. The Commonwealth Games 2026 will also be broadcast live on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 India Day 4 Full Schedule: India's Medal Events Today

Lawn Bowls Schedule

1:00 p.m. – Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki face Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen (Namibia) in the women's pairs sectional play.

Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki face Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen (Namibia) in the women's pairs sectional play. 7:15 p.m. – Putul Sonowal takes on Shaun James Parnis (Malta) in the men's singles sectional play.

Putul Sonowal takes on Shaun James Parnis (Malta) in the men's singles sectional play. 10:05 p.m. – Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki return to face Amy Pharaoh and Sian Honnor (England) in another women's pairs sectional play fixture.

Weightlifting Schedule

2:15 p.m. – Rishikanta Singh competes in the men's 60kg final.

Rishikanta Singh competes in the men's 60kg final. 6:45 p.m. – Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg final.

Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg final. 11:15 p.m. – Raja Mathupandi features in the men's 65kg final.

Artistic Gymnastics Schedule

4:30 p.m. – Tapan Mohanty competes in the men's individual all-around final.

Tapan Mohanty competes in the men's individual all-around final. 10:30 p.m. – Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale compete in the women's individual all-around final.

Swimming Schedule

4:39 p.m. – Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar compete in Heat 2 of the men's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar compete in Heat 2 of the men's 4x200m freestyle relay. 1:55 a.m. (July 27) – The quartet returns for the men's 4x200m freestyle relay final, subject to qualification.

Boxing Schedule

11:37 p.m. – Preeti faces Deborah Mtenje (Malawi) in the women's 54kg Round of 16.

– Preeti faces Deborah Mtenje (Malawi) in the women's 54kg Round of 16. 11:45 p.m. – Jadumani Singh Mandengbam takes on Sumama Rehman (Pakistan) in the men's 55kg Round of 16.

– Jadumani Singh Mandengbam takes on Sumama Rehman (Pakistan) in the men's 55kg Round of 16. 12:45 a.m. (July 27) – Aditya Pratap Yadav meets Nuhu Batte (Uganda) in the men's 65kg Round of 16.

Commonwealth Games 2026 India Medal Events

India's biggest medal hope on Sunday is Mirabai Chanu, who enters the women's 48kg weightlifting final as one of the favourites. The Olympic silver medallist and multiple Commonwealth champion will be aiming to give India its first gold medal of the Glasgow Games.

The men's 60kg and 65kg weightlifting finals also present podium opportunities for the Indian contingent, with medals up for grabs in both sessions.

In gymnastics, Pranati Nayak, Tapan Mohanty and Yogeshwar Singh will look to build on encouraging qualification performances as they compete in the individual all-around finals. India's boxing campaign also gathers momentum with Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria and Jadumani Singh seeking places in the quarterfinals.

Sunday promises to be one of India's busiest and most significant days of the Games, with multiple medal events across weightlifting and gymnastics, alongside knockout boxing action. Fans planning to follow the action live can check the complete Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 live streaming and telecast guide for TV channels, online streaming platforms and free viewing options in India.

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