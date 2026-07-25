India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Ishan Kishan's 81 Powers India to 90-Run Win, Seals Series With 2-0 Lead

Ishan Kishan's brilliant 81 and a clinical bowling performance powered India to a commanding 90-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, sealing the three-match series with a game to spare. After posting 219/5, India bundled Zimbabwe out for 129 in 17.5 overs to establish a 2-0 lead and move within touching distance of a clean sweep.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to field, a decision that initially paid dividends as India slipped to 29/2 inside the opening three overs. But Kishan steadied the innings before switching gears, hitting nine fours and two sixes in a fluent 81 off 44 balls. He found an ideal partner in Tilak Varma, whose explosive 60* off just 29 balls included a 23-ball half-century and shifted the momentum decisively in India's favour.

The pair rebuilt the innings with an aggressive stand before finishing touches from the lower middle order lifted India to an imposing 219/5, leaving Zimbabwe with a daunting chase.

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Zimbabwe never recovered after losing early wickets. India maintained relentless pressure with disciplined bowling, ensuring the required run rate continued to climb. Prince Yadav removed two key batters while conceding only 10 runs in his 1.2 over spell before having to leave the field with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Yash Thakur (2/30) chipped in with two wickets to dent the middle order.

While it was Abhishek Sharma who wrapped up the innings with a superb spell of 3/17, cleaning up the lower order, while Tilak Varma capped off his all-round display by claiming 1/9 with his part-time spin.

India's ability to recover from an early wobble once again underlined the depth in its batting line-up, while contributions from part-time bowlers highlighted the variety available to captain Shreyas Iyer.

Speaking after the match, Iyer praised his side's fearless approach and execution, saying the team remained focused on maintaining the same intensity regardless of conditions.

The emphatic victory gives India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and leaves them chasing a 3-0 sweep in the final T20I, while Zimbabwe will be looking to salvage some pride after two one-sided defeats.

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