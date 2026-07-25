iPhone 17 To Get Costlier By Rs 12,000 From August? Check What Tipster Claims

Apple may be preparing to raise prices on its current iPhone 17 lineup in India as early as next month, according to a tipster. The tipster, who has previously shared information on Apple's product and pricing plans, said the company has communicated the update directly to its authorised retail partners rather than through any public announcement.

Base Model Said To See Sharpest Increase

According to the claim, the standard iPhone 17 could see its India price rise from Rs 82,990 to Rs 94,990 starting the first week of August, a jump of Rs 12,000. The leaker added that the Pro and Pro Max variants of the same generation are likely to see comparable increases, though exact figures for those models were not specified in the post.

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Stock Shortage Cited As A Factor

The claim also points to broader supply constraints as part of the backdrop. Tipster said Apple has told its supply chain partners that fresh iPhone stock would only reach dealers by the following weekend, and noted that availability across Indian markets is currently limited. Whether the reported price revision is directly tied to this shortage or reflects a separate cost recalibration on Apple's part was not made clear in the post.

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Historically, iPhone price changes in India have also been influenced by currency fluctuations, import duties and component costs, any of which could factor into a genuine revision if one is indeed underway. Buyers considering a purchase in the coming weeks may want to watch for official confirmation before the reported window closes, given the scale of the increase being claimed.

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