iPhone 18 Pro Release Date: A20 Pro Chip, Major Camera Upgrades? Here's What We Know

Apple's next-generation iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, expected to launch in September 2026, could mark one of the biggest hardware upgrades in the iPhone lineup in recent years. According to multiple industry leaks and supply chain reports, the flagship devices are expected to introduce Apple's all-new A20 Pro chipset, advanced camera technology, improved battery life and AI-focused enhancements.

However, Apple has not officially confirmed any of the reported specifications or pricing, according to the 9to5mac.

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A20 Pro Chip to Debut With 2nm Technology

The biggest highlight is expected to be Apple's A20 Pro processor, which is rumoured to become the company's first mobile chip manufactured using TSMC's 2-nanometre process.

The shift from the current 3nm architecture is expected to pack more transistors into the same silicon area, delivering significantly faster performance while consuming less power. The upgrade is also expected to improve battery life, thermal efficiency and overall device responsiveness.

New WMCM Packaging to Boost AI Performance

Apple is also tipped to introduce Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) packaging for the first time on an iPhone. The architecture is expected to enhance on-device generative AI, gaming and video processing while improving thermal management, as per the report.

Camera and Design Upgrades

Photography enthusiasts have plenty to anticipate. Leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro Max will debut a Sony IMX905 primary sensor featuring a variable aperture. This hardware upgrade allows users to physically control light intake, vastly outperforming software-generated background blur, The Economic Times reported.

By adjusting the lens opening, the system dramatically enhances low-light performance, natural depth of field, dynamic range, portrait shots and overall image quality. If these rumours prove accurate, this advancement will mark one of Apple's most significant mobile camera leaps in years, offering creators genuine, hardware-driven photographic control.

Price Could Reach Record High

The upgraded hardware may come with a significant price increase. Industry estimates suggest the iPhone 18 Pro could start at $1,099 in the US, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may cost between $1,399 and $1,499 for the base model, as per ET.

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Launch Expected in September 2026

Apple is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro lineup during its annual September launch event. While the leaks point to major advances in performance, AI capabilities, battery life and camera technology, the company has yet to officially announce the devices or confirm their specifications, pricing or release schedule.

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